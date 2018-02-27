And baby makes three: Duggar sibling welcomes her first child into the family.

American reality TV parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, of 19 Kids and Counting fame, have welcomed their tenth grandchild into the world after their daughter gave birth to a healthy baby boy this week.

Twenty-year-old Joy-Anna Forsyth (nee Duggar) welcomed her first child, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, with husband Austin on February 23 in Arkansas in the US.

Sharing the news on the Duggar family website, the ten-time grandparents said they were absolutely “thrilled” at the new arrival.

“We can’t wait for this little one to grow up around all of these other grandbabies,” Jim Bob and Michelle shared.

“We are so blessed and our hearts are overflowing.”

Speaking to PEOPLE Magazine, the young couple described looking at their baby for the first time as “such an incredible moment”.

Joy-Anna and Austin were friends for 15 years before they entered into a ‘courtship’ in November 2016. The family, devout Baptists, practice ‘chaperoned courtship’, in which couples get to know each other in a group setting, and only side-hugging between courting couples is allowed.

Holding hands is an activity reserved for engagement, and couples usually experience their first kiss as they say their ‘I Do’s’.

Joy-Anna and Austin revealed they were engaged in March 2017, and wed just three months later in May. Joy-Anna shared the news she was pregnant with her first child in August.

The couple current star on the family’s spin-off series, Counting On, which also feature Joy-Anna’s siblings Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Josiah.

