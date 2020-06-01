"I deserve better than this." Josh Lucas’ partner accuses him of cheating during quarantine.

The ex-wife of actor Josh Lucas, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, has publicly accused him of cheating on her amid quarantine.

The couple married in March 2012, before filing for divorce in January 2014. Since then, People reports they have been in an on-again-off-again relationship.

This past Friday, though, Ciencin Henriquez published a public message, condemning the Sweet Home Alabama actor for allegedly “cheating” on her. Her caption read: “Exes are exes for a reason.”

“Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are,” Ciencin Henriquez began. “But it takes a really shit human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic.”

Seemingly addressing Lucas directly, she continued: “Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this. And yes, I am airing this publicly because there are a lot of women accepting much less than they deserve because there are kids in the picture.

“You’re not stupid for hoping, for believing that people can change. I see you.”

Lucas and Ciencin Henriquez share one son together, seven-year-old Noah Rev.

While the post certainly alludes to the couple recently being in a relationship, a source told People that isn’t exactly the case.

“They haven’t been together in a long time. They are co-parents and have been doing so since their split in 2014.”

“They’re in California now but live separately. They weren’t trying to reconcile,” the source added.

After filing for divorce in 2014, the pair reportedly reconciled in 2016, committed to making their relationship work.

In an essay for Time magazine in 2018, Ciencin Henriquez wrote an article titled, "Raising My Son With My Ex-Husband Is the Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Done."

"I’ll say the thing that no one else wants to say: Co-parenting sucks," she confessed in the piece.

"Successfully sharing the person who brings you the most joy with the person who brings you the most pain is nothing short of a miracle.

"I always laugh — and then scream — when people suggest getting divorced is taking the easy way out. I can't think of anything more difficult than failing at marriage, and then having to raise a child together without having the necessary time and distance to recover from every micro and macro heartbreak that has occurred."

The writer continued: "We tried really hard to be the world’s friendliest exes and in photos it was believable, but in reality we were actually two people desperately clinging onto the fantasy of what we thought our family could look like."

The same year, Lucas commented on their complicated relationship.

"We are both totally committed to raising our son and being in love with our son," Lucas shared with People in 2018. "I do believe our relationship will be constantly changing... it's a very remarkably complex period of my life."

Prior to meeting his now-ex-wife, Lucas had dated the likes of Rachel McAdams and Salma Hayek.

Josh Lucas, whose films also include Life As We Know It and Red Dog, has not responded to his ex-wife's comments.

