What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Wednesday May 13.

Josh Frydenberg has tested negative for COVID-19.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was sent into isolation as he awaited the results of a coronavirus test yesterday, after coughing several times during a parliamentary speech on Australia’s economic situation.

“The DCMO advised me that out of an abundance of caution, it was prudent I be tested for COVID-19,” he said in a statement.

“Following the receipt of his advice, I immediately left Parliament House to be tested. I expect the result of my test to be provided tomorrow,” he said yesterday.

The test has now come back negative.

Last night on The Project, host Waleed Aly told the panel he texted the Treasurer and got the reply that Frydenberg’s wife thinks he just has “man flu”.

Virus inquiry to quiz the government.

Scott Morrison’s top adviser and a host of senior bureaucrats are set to be quizzed over their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet Secretary, Philip Gaetjens, will appear at the hearing of the Senate select committee on COVID-19 in Canberra today.

He’ll be joined by Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy, and acting health department boss Caroline Edwards, as well as the Chief of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission, Peter Harris.

NSW recorded its first day with no new COVID-19 cases yesterday, and states are starting to ease restrictions on business and community life.

Victoria announced 17 new cases, while nationally the average daily increase in cases dipped to just 0.14 per cent.

Australia has recorded 6966 cases, with 6229 recovered and 97 deaths, according to data released on Tuesday night.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Victoria has eased restrictions this morning.

They’ve watched other states go before them, but finally Victorians can now invite five friends or family members over, attend mass or tee off at their favourite golf course, as the state officially relaxes its coronavirus restrictions.

As of 11.59pm on Tuesday, Victorians can have a little bit more freedom, but Premier Daniel Andrews has warned it is “not an invitation to host a dinner party every night of the week”.

It will still be some time before schools reopen. Mr Andrews on Tuesday confirmed students in prep, grades 1 and 2, years 11 and 12, and at special schools will be allowed back in the classroom on May 26.

From June 9, students in years 3 to 10 will join their schoolmates on campus at government schools.

A new cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in the state, at a McDonald’s restaurant in Melbourne’s north.

Three employees in Fawkner have tested positive, with all 92 staff now being tested as a precaution.

Government tests ‘not accurate’ enough.

1.5 million COVID-19 antibody tests bought by the federal government aren’t accurate enough to be used in Australia, a report has found.

The antibody tests were supposed to be distributed soon after they arrived in March, but a report commissioned by Health Minister Greg Hunt said they were not ready for widespread deployment, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

Australian National University Professor Carola Vinuesa, one of the report’s co-authors, says the tests are not useful.

“At the moment, the quality does not seem to be good enough for these tests to be deployed in large scale,” she told the newspaper.

“The sensitivity is not very good. They are not useful in being able to say ‘you were infected’.”

Trump abandons press conference after altercation with reporter.

US President Donald Trump has abruptly ended a press conference after asking an Asian-American journalist to “ask China” when she asked him a question.

Weijia Jiang, a White House correspondent for CBS News, asked the President why he sees coronavirus testing as a global competition when more than 80,000 Americans have died.

“Maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Mr Trump told Jiang. “Don’t ask me, ask China that question, okay?”

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” asked Jiang, obviously shaken by the demand.

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody. I’m saying it to anybody that asks a nasty question,” he replied.

After the altercation, Trump then skipped over the next journalist in line because they “didn’t respond” quick enough, and then suddenly ended the press conference and left the Rose Garden.

While some critics have referred to the exchange as racist, others suggested it was instead laced with sexism.

“The president’s unprofessionalism is always revealed most clearly when he is interacting with female reporters,” tweeted Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine.

Around the world.

– An English railway ticket office worker has died of coronavirus, after being spat on by a member of the public while on duty in London. Belly Mujinga was only 47, and had an underlying medical condition. She was given no PPE while working on the concourse in close contact with the public.

- China has suspended imports from four Australian abattoirs, and threatened to impose a tariff on barley imports, in suspected retaliation over Australia's ongoing push for an independent inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

- A ventilator has caught alight at a Russian hospital, killing five COVID-19 patients. It was the second fire to break out at a hospital treating coronavirus patients.

- The UK's death toll has surpassed 38,000, rising by almost 6000 in a week, and yet the country is starting a gradual plan to reopen.

- A senior US health official, set to testify before the Senate, will warn against the risks of reopening the economy too soon, saying it might lead to "needless suffering and death", the New York Times reports.

- With AAP.

Feature image: Getty.

