Confessed child molester Josh Duggar has his family embroiled in another scandal.

Legal troubles continue to cause issues for former reality star, Josh Duggar, after his cheating scandals were exposed last year.

Matthew McCarthy, a DJ from Hollywood, is now suing Duggar after his photo was stolen and then misrepresented on dating sites, such as OkCupid and Ashley Madison.

TMZ reported that McCarthy was left feeling humiliated after Duggar was found to be a porn addict and having secret affairs online.

The “malicious” use of McCarthy’s images has alleging caused him a number of mental health issues including, anxiety, depression, panic attacks, and insomnia.

The DJ has professionally suffered as a result of people associating him with Duggar, with people refusing to book him. He is now harassed with messages called “Duggar’s boy toy” and “DJ Duggar”.

The Huffington Post wrote that Duggar’s actions have also brought shame upon McCarthy’s “strong-knit Catholic family”.

It has been confirmed that McCarthy is suing Duggar for “wrongful use of his image” and for an undisclosed amount of damages.

Following the revelations about Duggar’s addiction and secret lives, the family have worked on repairing the fractures.

Josh, and his wife Anna Duggar, released a statement earlier this year about their commitment to healing.

“It isn’t easy and some days are very difficult,” the wrote.

“It is a long road to rebuild trust and a truly healthy relationship. We are very thankful for God’s forgiveness, grace and help, as it is our strength and guide to rebuilding our lives.

“As the future unfolds, we are taking one day at a time and we are grateful for your continued prayers for both of us and our sweet children.”