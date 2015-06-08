News
The little boy from Jerry Maguire has grown up and is insanely attractive.

Say WHAT?

Remember Ray Boyd, from little boy from Jerry Maguire, with the spiky blonde hair and adorable glasses?

You may be shocked to discover he is now a 25-year-old and a very handsome one at that.

Jonathan Lipnicki, who also played George Little in the movie Stuart Little, hasn't been looking like his nerdy little self of late after he ditched his lenses and headed for the gym.

After making it big as a child, Lipnicki decided to step out of the lime-light and live his life like a normal person.

How modest.

Lipnicki currently competes in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and in recent years returned to acting in 2014 in movies such as Tag and Beast of the Bering Sea to name a few.

He is currently shooting the third season of teen soap opera Youthful Daze and lives in Silverlake, California.

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery for eight other childhood stars you wouldn't recognise today...

