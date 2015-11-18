News
news

Rugby great Jonah Lomu dies at age 40.

All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu has died at age 40.

The rugby union star suffered from a rare kidney disease which caused him to retire in 2002. But former All Blacks doctor John Mayhew confirmed Lomu’s death was unexpected.

“On behalf of the Lomu family, I can confirm that Jonah Lomu died this morning, most probably about 8 or 9 this morning” Mayhew said. “The family are obviously devastated, as are friends and acquaintances. The family have requested privacy at this stage, they are obviously going through a terrible time. It was totally unexpected. Jonah and his family arrived back from the United Kingdom last night and he suddenly died this morning.”

Lomu, who was of Tongan heritage, was a teenage star for Auckland’s Wesley College and became the youngest All Blacks test player when he played against France in 1994. He went on to play 63 tests for the All Blacks between 1994 and 2002.

According to Stuff NZ, Lomu had been in Britain for the recent World Cup where he was receiving treatment and daily dialysis for his condition. From there he travelled to Dubai to holiday with his family. He had tweeted from there just days ago.

