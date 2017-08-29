News
tv

Yes, let's all talk about our feelings about that sex scene in the Game of Thrones finale.

Spoilers for the season finale of Game of Thrones’ seventh season ahead. Don’t read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode, or we may have to send the Night King after you.

It happened.

The moment we’ve been waiting for the entire season finally happened.

No, we’re not talking about Littlefinger finally getting his just desserts (although GOODNESS ME that was more satisfying than removing a tiny pebble that’s been stuck in your shoe all day).

We’re talking about THIS:

While fans have been waiting for the sexy times between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen all season, there's something a little... weird... about willing this to happen.

Mostly (okay, not mostly, but DEFINITELY) because they are related.

Daenerys is actually Jon Snow's aunt. And thanks to a creepy voice-over from Bran, we were filled in on exactly how the two were connected while they were... well, connected.

For a show that painted Cersei and Jaime as villains from the very beginning of the series, in part because they were twins AND lovers, it's a little disturbing that just seven years later, fans are willing to overlook the same behaviour from two of their favourites.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?!

In an attempt to cope, fans were trying to justify why the action between Jon and Dany was totally different.

It is, of course, worth noting that Jon and Dany don't yet know they are related.

(Does that somehow make it okay? We're not sure.)

But with Bran Stark telling Samwell Tarly that the pair "need to know" about Jon's heritage ,the secret might soon be revealed.

And by 'soon' we mean next season, which could still be two years away. Sad face.

LISTEN: The Binge unpacks everything that went down in the season seven finale of Game of Thrones.

