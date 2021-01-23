Growing up as a brand and coming out: the colourful world of JoJo Siwa.

Earlier this week, fans began speculating that 17-year-old popstar JoJo Siwa was coming out as gay.

On Friday, the singer and social media influencer posted a video on TikTok where she lip-synced Lady Gaga's iconic queer anthem 'Born This Way', while wearing a rainbow bow in her hair.

"No matter gay, straight, or bi, lesbian, transgendered life, I'm on the right track baby, I was born to survive," the 17-year-old sung.

She also appeared in a video with the TikTok stars from Pride House LA, as they lip-synced to the lyric "baby now you’re one of us" from Paramore’s 'Ain’t It Fun.'

And now, JoJo has seemingly confirmed it.

On Saturday, the singer uploaded a photo to Instagram and Twitter of herself wearing a shirt that said, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever."

While the show was short-lived, JoJo's flare didn't go unnoticed. The following year, both JoJo and her mum were signed on for the more popular dance show, Dance Moms, and moved to LA.

When appearing on Dance Moms, cast members became jealous of her round-the-clock energy, while the crew were in awe of it.

"She was one of those rare personalities that I couldn’t stop thinking about," Dance Moms executive producer Bryan Stinson told Rolling Stone.

However, cast members, including host Abby Lee Miller, became intimidated by the teenager's confidence (she was 12 years old at the time).

"Abby would say, 'She can’t wear a bow tomorrow,' and I’d be like, 'Abby, you can’t tell us what to wear,'" Jessalynn told Time. "Then I would come home, and I would be like, 'JoJo, Abby doesn’t want you to wear a bow tomorrow,' and she’d go, 'That’s it. I’m wearing a bigger bow.'"

Jessalynn and JoJo lasted two seasons on the show.

In 2016, JoJo released her first single 'Boomerang'; a song that addressed her haters.

"I don’t really care about what they say, I’mma come back like a boomerang," the 13-year-old rapped.

During the same year, JoJo signed her first merchandising deal with US tween retailer Claire's that saw over 2,000 of their stores stock 7,000 different types of JoJo Siwa Bows. (In 2019, she revealed that over 40 million bows were sold in 2018 alone.)

It was then that her brand was born.

After the deal with Claire's, JoJo was signed to Nickelodeon. And instead of just appearing on her own show, she appeared all over the network. In TV specials, movies, series and her own animated series about her and her dog, The JoJo and BowBow Show Show.

While at the same time, JoJo began creating weekly videos for her growing YouTube account, which now sits at 12 million followers.

"I never forget where I came from with YouTube," JoJo told Rolling Stone. "I wouldn’t be where I am today without it."

Her brand has since expanded, and you too can dress like JoJo.

The 17-year-old is onto her sixth drop of JoJo's Closet, which is sold in the US at Walmart and Target. Think glittery sets, bedazzled jackets and many, many bright colours.

In 2018, JoJo embarked on her first major concert tour, titled D.R.E.A.M. The Tour. She performed in 89 cities in four different countries, including Australia and The United Kingdom.

She would perform for up to 14,000 people each night.

While the constant promotion of JoJo as a brand might suggest that the 17-year-old is contracted into dressing in this child-like way, she insists otherwise.

"A lot of people think that I’m forced into wearing a hair bow, and forced to dress how I dress, and forced to talk how I talk, and forced to promote things that I promote," she told Rolling Stone.

And to anyone who thinks she is, she said, "It’s a whole load of cupcakes and unicorns."

"This is all I’ve known since I was 9," she told Time. "For about half my life now, it’s just been what it is. There will be a time when I age up. Everyone does grow up."

After the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, JoJo became obsessed with Queen and Freddie Mercury. She's watched the film countless times.

"The thing with Freddie is that he was unapologetically himself," she told Rolling Stone.

"He was a gay immigrant," she said. "He did not belong. Kids, when he was in school, called him Bucky because of his teeth. To me, he was perfect, and I would love him, and I would be his best friend if he was still here today. He was just himself, and no one else will ever be him, because he’s just such an icon."

Unapologetically herself, it's clear JoJo offers the same inspiration to others.





Feature image: Instagram/@jojosiwa