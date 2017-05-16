The "creepy" moment on The Project that made our skin crawl.

Carrie Bickmore is one of thousands of women – and men – around the country left gobsmacked by John Laws’ “sexist” comments made on The Project on Monday night.

During an interview with Steve Price about the release of his new book, Laws told his fellow radio broadcaster that he still demands female employees wear skirts in his office.

“I can … they all wear skirts,” Laws said to Price’s insistence that “you can’t do that anymore”.

“He who pays the piper calls the tune.”

Laws describing loving women as one of his “great downfalls in life”.

“I love to talk to them, I’d much rather talk to them than a bunch of blokes and I love them to look feminine.

“And to me a skirt on a beautiful body is a very, very feminine thing.”

After pressing Laws on what he would do if the Equal Opportunity Commission pressed him (tell them to “get stuffed”) Price pressed on with the interview.

Back in the studio, Price discussed the interview with co-hosts Pete Helliar, Waleed Aly and a visibly annoyed Carrie Bickmore.

"Just as well it was you not me doing that interview because there was a bit in the middle there that I reckon may have gone slightly differently, as I sit here freely wearing my pants," Bickmore said.

The comments sparked backlash from viewers on social media and commentators including Shelly Horton.

"This is not just sexist, it's demeaning, it's revolting... [John Laws] should be taken off the airwaves," Horton said on The Today Show Tuesday morning.

