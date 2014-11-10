VIRAL: A restaurant accidentally boozed up six young kids with rum and vodka.

Uh-oh. A restaurant in Colorado, USA, accidentally plied some young kids with alcohol.

Joe’s Crab Shack, an American chain of beach-themed restaurants probably serving a classic seafood dinner of lobster-stuffed-with-crab-and-injected-with-clams-and-liquid-cheese, has a kids’ drink called the ‘Shark Nibble’. It’s sweet and fruity and served with a shark toy.

They also have an adults’ drink called the ‘Shark Bite’, which is the kid’s version plus rum, vodka and curaçao. It’s described as ‘ferocious’.

Can you see where this is headed?

An extended family came into Joe’s for some lobster. The six children, ages 2-8, ordered a round of innocent Shark Nibbles.

But they got bitten.

Instead of innocent Shark Nibbles, they got adult-sized Shark Bites. Rum and all. The children drank their drinks at varying rates. THIRTY MINUTES later, a waitress came and took the drinks back, saying that they had been made with the ‘wrong ingredients’. One of the witnesses said:

“Then the managers actually came back with the tray of drinks and then let us know that they had accidentally poured alcohol into our kids’ beverages.”

Cue a massive and justified panic attack from the adults, especially considering a 2-year-old girl had downed her whole drink.

Here’s the news report:

This was the statement from the restaurant:

“Joe’s Crab Shack is aware of this incident at the Colorado Springs Location, and we are investigating this matter internally. We do not condone underage service of any kind. Our guests can rest assured that our processes are continuously examined so that incidents like this are avoided. ”

The only good thing: The shark toys served with the drink were not accidentally real sharks.

We hope the poor little kids didn’t get too ill (or hungover). Not cool, Joe’s Crab Shack.