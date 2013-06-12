Wow. Seal spits the dummy over Joel Madden's drug bust.

1. Only a day after the semi-final rounds aired on Channel 9, one of The Voice judges has been found in possession of marijuana.

Police reportedly found 5 grams of marijuana in Good Charlotte frontman and Silver Logie winner Joel Madden’s Sydney hotel room.

Under NSW law, the singer and TV talent show judge will be cautioned but not charged.

After the news broke, Joel tweeted a statement that read:

This morning, fellow Voice judge Seal shared his opinions on Twitter. Here’s what he had to say.

2. The Prime Minister has put gender issues front and centre of the political debate this week, after giving an inflammatory speech at the launch of new political group ‘Women for Gillard’. ”On that day, [election day] 14 September, we are going to make a big decision as a nation,” the Prime Minister said. ”It’s a decision about whether, once again, we will banish women’s voices from our political life.” She took aim at the “men in blue ties” who would run the country under an Abbott Government, causing anger and outrage within Coalition ranks.

3. A 14-year-old Syrian boy has reportedly been executed in front of his parents after he was accused of blasphemy. According to Islamist rebels, the boy who was working at a coffee stand, refused to give a customer a coffee and disrespectfully used the Prophet Mohammed’s name. The Syrian Government has condemned the execution.

4. A new study has found that 95 per cent of people don’t wash their hands properly after going to the bathroom. The Michigan State University research also found that 35 per cent of people don’t use soap and that 10 per cent of people don’t wash their hands at all.

5. The Federal Minister for Education, Peter Garrett, has reportedly been banned from campaigning at some schools in Queensland. According to the Queensland Education Minister John-Paul Langbroek’s office, there are concerns Mr Garrett would use to opportunity to sell the federal Government’s Gonski education reforms.

6. Australia’s Socceroos need to win one more game to officially qualify for the next Football World Cup. Last night, the Socceroos beat Jordan 4-0 at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne. Next week, they’ll play Iraq at Homebush in Sydney.

7. Mumford & Sons bass player Ted Dwane reportedly has a blood clot on his brain and needs emergency surgery to fix it. The band has had to postpone a tour while he receives treatment.

The band left a statement on their website which read: “Our friend and bandmate Ted has been feeling unwell for a few days, and yesterday he was taken to a hospital to receive emergency treatment.”

“The scans revealed a blood clot on the surface of his brain that requires an operation. Ted is receiving excellent care and we are being assured that he will recover quickly from surgery.”



8. Fighting has moved into its second week in Turkey’s capital Istanbul, prompting Istanbul’s major to declare police will work day and night to clear Taksim Square. Mayor Huseyin Avni Mutlu said: “We will continue our measures in an unremitting manner, whether day or night, until marginal elements are cleared and the square is open to the people.” It comes after the Prime Minister agreed to hold talks with protest leaders.