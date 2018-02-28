Cheating spouses are more likely to work in these jobs.

Infidelity happens. We know this. While the numbers are (unsurprisingly) hard to pin down, research tends to settle around the 60 per cent mark – that’s three in five spouses engaging at least one instance of cheating during the course of their marriage.

Even murkier, of course, is the question of ‘why’. Past research has pointed to a wide range of risk factors, from genetics, to age, to socio-economic status.

But according to a recent survey conducted by extramarital matchmaking service Ashley Madison, career choice could also play a role.

In analysing the occupations of members that have joined the website since 2002, the company found that the most commonly identified professions for women were medicine (23 per cent) and education (12 per cent), while men were most likely to work in trades (29 per cent) and information technology (12 per cent).

Next most common for both genders was entrepreneurship.

Ashley Madison suggested that the connection between these careers and cheating may a combination of the emotional and practical: the intense nature of these jobs leads people to seek an additional outlet or release for their stress, and the erratic hours make it easier to carry out/cover up the infidelity.

The findings come on the back of a January survey by Relationships Australia on understandings of infidelity.

The research found the majority of 1800 respondents reported that the main cause of infidelity was emotional disconnection. The second most commonly cited reason was feeling unappreciated at home.

Intriguingly, the majority indicated they didn’t think cheating – either emotional or physical – needed to spell the end of a relationship.

As always, it’s complicated.

For help with your relationship or to find out about services and courses near you, contact your local Relationships Australia office.