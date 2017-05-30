Ariana Grande's mum sends a message of solidarity to the Manchester victims.

One week on from the Manchester bombing that claimed the lives of 22 people, Joan Grande has sent a message of solidarity out to her daughter’s fans and those who attended Ariana Grande’s concert last Monday night, saying, “I stand with you.”

“This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow,” the message, posted via the 48-year-old’s Twitter account on Monday, began.

“I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester!”

The mother-of-two continued, “My heart goes out to all the victims. Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds.

"I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives!”

Joan Grande was at Manchester Arena with her daughter on Monday evening and present when the bomb went off just after 10.35pm.

In the seconds following the attack, Joan immediately began helping concert-goers, shepherding the young fans to safety.

Joan ended her message, “Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world!"

Listen: Mamamia Out Loud discuss why talking about the Manchester attack is so important.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.