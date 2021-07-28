Let me walk you through the theory JLo and Ben Affleck are recreating 'Jenny From The Block'.

I feel like I'm being dramatically trolled by two of the world's most famous people and it's thrown me for a loop.

The Hollywood stars first aligned earlier this year.

Sad Affleck had returned after throwing out a cardboard cutout of his ex Ana de Armas, and a very silly man named ARod may or may not have cheated on Jennifer freaking Lopez.

With both of them newly single, the early 2000s power couple became Bennifer once again.

It started with sly paparazzi shots of Affleck leaving JLo's Los Angeles home and strategic 'anonymous sources' in tabloids, but quickly built into more.

Soon, Deuxmoi was receiving tips about proposals, and rumours were swirling of JLo's plans to shift her family from Miami to be closer to Affleck. He wore a watch she gifted him nearly two decades ago and JLo performed songs related to Affleck's hometown of Boston.

We needed this. It had been a rough time, and being transported back to the simpler times of 2002 via two very hot people hooking up was a pleasant reprieve.

But while we all basked in the warm, comforting glow of Bennifer, the cynical cogs of TV writer Caissie St. Onge's brain were working overtime.

On May 24, on an episode of the podcast Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best, St. Onge theorised that the internet's favourite new/old couple were in fact doing a shot for shot recreation of the 'Jenny from the Block' music video for its 20th anniversary.

I mean, it would be iconic. But, what the hell? Could it be true? Had we all been fooled by the rocks that she got?



It was a pretty outlandish theory, mostly hinging on the fact that Affleck had at that point been spotted wearing the same watch JLo gave him in the music video.

THIS watch. Image: SME/Getty.