'Don't listen to JLo. This is what your 50s are really like.'

JLo is setting the bar far too high for us oldies.

At nearly 52, she is still gyrating on stage like a teenager, all the while belting out sexy tunes and flashing sculpted body bits in nearly-there outfits.

Maybe it IS just moisturiser, good genes, water and sunscreen.

Perhaps it’s Botox, subtle surgery and money to devote masses of time and resources to her most valuable asset – youth and beauty.

Either way, she is a story from Hollywood, her public persona is a carefully crafted creation and comparing ourselves to JLo is like measuring ourselves against an Avatar.

This is SO not my experience...

Watch: Horoscopes and self-care. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

When I turned 50 years old, I told myself that age was just a number and deep down, I knew that age would not affect my lifestyle.

I vowed to do something new and adventurous every week, so I jumped out of an aeroplane, leapt from bridges into water below, took up trail running, joined a footy team, signed up for academic courses and planned a new career.

What a freakin’ misguided age-denier!

Seven years later, and I feel deeply tired, a little lost and bewildered, very confused with modern life, and physically, so bloody sore.

It was like tumbling down a hill over rocky patches and prickly bits and ending up bruised and battered in a heap on the floor wondering what the hell happened.

I hardly recognise the fat and wrinkly old lady staring back at me in the mirror, I can’t move without painful sound effects due to arthritic knees and spine, kids are leaving the nest, parents are looking terribly vulnerable, and I have gotten to that unemployable age and invisible age where friends drop dead of heart attacks.