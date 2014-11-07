Jennifer Lopez reveals her first real heartbreak.

This is the one relationship breakdown that Jennifer Lopez has never recovered from.

They were the ultimate power couple. Now Jennifer Lopez, 45, says that Ben Affleck, 42, was “her first real heartbreak.” Considering he called off their very public engagement in 2004, we’re not surprised.

In Jennifer’s tell-all memoir “True Love”, she describes Ben as “brilliantly smart, loving, charming, affectionate” before explaining “I just admire him in every way. I respect him. I feel like he teaches me things.”

After Ben went onto marry Jennifer Garner in 2005, Jennifer felt like she'd definitely hit "rock bottom." That is, until her future husband Marc Anthony, 46, walked into her life.

"He was warm and funny, a brilliant singer and artist who knew how to make me feel special", Jennifer wrote. "He was so sure of everything, and at this moment, when I felt so lost, so broken and alone, there he was."

She went on to say, "things between Marc and me weren’t perfect – our marriage was never the kind to glide along peacefully. From the beginning, it was tumultuous, passionate, and explosive."

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2011 after having two children together, twins Maximilian and Emme, 6, but she still maintains that "family is the most important thing."

"No matter what else happened, I had my friends, my family, my kids…I hadn’t figured everything out yet and still had a long road ahead, but I was going to be alright," Jennifer went on to write.

And with a sterling career still blossoming at 45, we'd say she's definitely alright.

