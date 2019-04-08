Jimmy Rees has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars after his baby son's health scare.

Popular children’s entertainer and host of the ABC’s Giggle and Hoot Jimmy Rees, a.k.a Jimmy Giggle, has withdrawn from Dancing With The Stars to spend time with his family after his seven-week-old son Mack faced complications following a medical procedure.

In a Facebook post announcing the news, Rees said it was a difficult decision and he was sad to be leaving the competition but he needed to be with his family.

He thanked the cast, crew and producers of the show and said it has been an “absolute blast” and an experience he would never forget.

On Friday, Rees confirmed his seven-week-old son with wife Tori, was taken to hospital on Thursday night due to complications following a routine procedure.

He said Mack was in a stable condition and there was “no need for immediate alarm”.

Tori shared on her Instagram that Mack needed CPR and a blood transfusion after a main blood vessel was cut during a procedure to fix his tongue tie.

Today, Jimmy Rees confirmed Mack was “doing very well”.

“We are cuddling him tight as he recovers from a very intense, emotional and tough few days,” he wrote.

Rees and Tori welcomed twin boys Mack and Vinny in early February, just weeks before Dancing With The Stars began.

The couple also have a three-year-old son named Lenny.