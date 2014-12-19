Santa photos always bring out the worst in people. And by people, we mean children.

Whether it’s a pushy parents or the screaming kids – it’s likely that someone will go home in tears.

In fact, Santa photos are very much like a trip to the doctor.

Perhaps that’s why Jimmy Kimmel invented the genius game of “Santa’s lap or Flu Shot? Basically memebers of Kimmel’s audience have to choose whether or not the child in question is crying because of Santa or a flu shot.

And it’s harder than expected:

Example 1) Try and guess…

Needle or Santa. We’re going to go with needle.

Example 2) Any ideas?

Santa. Definitley Santa.

Check out the answers here:

If you need more of a laugh, check out these petrified children in their Santa photos…