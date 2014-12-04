UPDATE: Jimmy Fallon has released the first pictures of his newborn baby girl on the Tonight Show. Here is baby girl Frances Cole Fallon, also pictured with Jimmy’s wife Nancy and 1-year-old baby girl Winnie.

After taking a week off from his hosting duties on the Tonight Show, Jimmy had his first show back and introduced himself as “I’m your host, completely exhausted.”

As Mamamia reported on December 4th:

Jimmy Fallon has had a surprise baby.

Well, he didn’t have it himself. That would have been EXTRA surprising.

The surprise is, Jimmy and his wife Nancy Juvonen welcomed their second daughter last night via surrogate, and managed to keep it entirely secret until little Frances Cole Fallon was in their loving arms.

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juveno, married since 2007.

Frances was born on Wednesday morning, and is the second child for The Tonight Show host and his wife. Their one-year-old daughter Winnie Rose was also born via surrogate in July last year.

In a recent interview, Jimmy, 40, told People magazine about his love of fatherhood.

“‘This has been the craziest year of my life, but being a father is the most exciting, amazing thing that ever happened to me. And everything’s going well on the show. My life has never been this cool.”

In another interview, Jimmy spoke of the trouble he and Nancy, 47, had conceiving, encouraging couples to ‘hang in there’. “For anyone out there struggling to have a baby, me and my wife went through a bunch of stuff. Hang in there if you can. I know it’s hard. It’s awful, actually. But when you finally get to the end of the road it’s a miracle, and you have this little bundle. You just fall in love.”

Jimmy on the cover of People Magazine with baby Winnie:

“It’s unbelievable. Gosh, she’s great. It’s a lot of burping, a lot of crying, a little throw-up. I’m just talking about my freshman year at college. The baby is good.”

Jimmy took over hosting duties of The Tonight Show in April last year, and is already winning awards for his popularity. On Twitter this morning, Jimmy sent a thank you message from baby Frances herself.

Congratulations, Jimmy and Nancy.