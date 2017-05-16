News
weddings

The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons got married, and the photos are just beautiful.

Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons and his partner of 14 years Todd Spiewak were married in New York on Saturday.

They tied the knot at the famous ‘Rainbow Room’. And the date of the ceremony was the anniversary of the date they met at a karaoke party.

The 44-year-old Parsons shared the first wedding photos on Instagram and the pair look ecstatic.

Holding hands at the ceremony…

Preparing for the first dance at the reception…

And a more official shot with their best friend and wedding planner Melissa McNeeley.

We’re not crying. YOU are crying.

