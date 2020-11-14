14 pieces of jewellery for everyone on your Christmas list, and for every budget.

There really is nothing more exciting than opening a Christmas present to discover it sparkles. After the year we've all had, we definitely deserve a bit of extra sparkle in our lives.

There is something so special about giving - and receiving, of course - jewellery as a gift. It's thoughtful, personal and the kind of thing you keep forever, so you know you'll always be remembered as a stellar gift giver.

Lucky for us, Michael Hill's Christmas catalogue has plenty of sparkle - and its variety of styles, ranges and price points means there's a gift for everyone on your list this year.

From beautifully coloured gemstone rings to hoop earrings to a very chic rose tone watch, the range is full of great gift ideas - and maybe something for yourself too.

We've picked out 14 highlights, so no matter how little or how much you've got to spend, you'll be everyone's favourite gift giver come December 25.

1. Sterling silver hoop earrings - $19.

Image: Michael Hill.

These sterling silver earrings are a perfect staple, offering a finishing touch to any outfit; versatile enough for everyday wear, and also to jazz up a nighttime look. Plus, they are $19! With a price point like this, they're perfect for anyone, even the office Secret Santa. And you can definitely justify a pair or two for... yourself.

2. Cubic zirconia and sterling silver threader earrings - $39.

Image: Michael Hill.

These threader earrings are the perfect mix of subtle and statement - plus, they are in the shape of a literal sparkle. Obsessed.

3. Cubic zirconia and sterling silver ring - $49.

Image: Michael Hill.

This open point design ring is on trend, chic and affordable to boot.

Don't mind us... *adds to cart immediately*

4. Cubic zirconia and sterling silver bracelet and earring set - $89.

Image: Michael Hill.

Shopping for someone a lil' bit fancy? This matching earring and bracelet set is super wearable. The round and emerald shaped cubic zirconia offer a subtle, unique look. This is also the kind of set they can layer with other jewellery too, making it a versatile staple.

5. Diamonds and sterling silver knots necklace - $99.

Image: Michael Hill.

Looking for a gorgeous necklace to give someone? You really can't go past Michael Hill's Knots Collection designed by Christine Hill. The collection is to be given or worn as a reminder to hold on to your hopes, dreams, and all love you are surrounded by. How gorgeous is that?

6. 10ct gold hoop earrings - $129.

Image: Michael Hill.

We all have that person who seems impossible to buy for, right? Maybe they have everything, or are particularly fussy about their own style. Well, jackpot. These hoops are the kind of staple everyone needs, but the faceted design adds a bit of 'pop', designed to sparkle and catch the light. They're available in yellow, white and rose gold too, so there's a style to suit everyone's preferences.

7. 0.10 carat created peach sapphire and sterling silver ring - $179.

Image: Michael Hill.

Think of the person you know who most likes to turn heads. Yep. They're the ones you're going to want to gift this created peach sapphire ring. How beautiful is the colour? And with 0.10 carat TW of diamonds too, this is quite literally a showstopper.

8. Created gemstones and 10ct gold ring - $279.

Image: Michael Hill.

Looking to gift something personal? Keep it classic with this beautiful, always on-trend ring style, available in created ruby, emerald and sapphire. With three gorgeous stones to choose from, you can personalise your gift based on the birthstone or favourite colour of your lucky recipient. See the emerald and sapphire rings below... pretty, huh?



Image: Michael Hill.

Image: Michael Hill.

9. Sterling silver link bracelet - $299.

Image: Michael Hill.

Everyone needs a link bracelet. Hey, I don't make the rules - but I certainly do follow them. This style is bold, modern and exactly what we want to be opening on Christmas Day. We feel safe recommending it for... precisely everyone in your life.

10. 10ct gold and diamond oval locket - $319.

Image: Michael Hill.

A locket is as sentimental as it gets - the kind of gift someone will love and cherish forever. This oval locket featuring a diamond set in 10ct gold is as beautiful on the outside as whatever special image or message you choose to place on the inside.

11. 10ct gold fob bracelet - $399.

Image: Michael Hill.

This 19cm hollow fob bracelet is so chic and stylish, opening this on Christmas Day would very easily be a 2020 highlight. The perfect 'fancy' piece, but also subtle enough to add a little something special to a day-to-day outfit if you're that way inclined - this is a very worthwhile investment. There's a matching necklace too, if you're feeling extra generous.

12. Diamonds and 10ct gold ring - $399.

Image: Michael Hill.

How sweet and unique is this? Treat someone (or yourself) to this crown ring featuring diamonds and set in 10-carat yellow gold. Because they're a queen (and so are you).

13. Ladies rose tone stainless steel automatic watch - $479.

Image: Michael Hill.

Know a rose tone fan? Or maybe someone who is always running just a wee bit late? This might be the most on-trend hint you can possibly give. A watch is a stylish, functional way to complete any outfit and this one is a winner.

14. Diamonds and 10ct gold bracelet - $699.

Image: Michael Hill.

They say it's the thought that counts, and this clover bracelet with 0.12 carat TW of diamonds in 10ct rose gold is a very beautiful thought if you know someone who could do with a lil' good luck.

Michael Hill really do have something for everyone this Christmas, whether you're looking to brighten up the year of a friend, after a sentimental, forever-piece for your mum or sister, or uh, keen to get yourself something beautiful because after this year, we all deserve it.

Feature Image: Michael Hill.