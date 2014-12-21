There were a lot of pissed off people in airports across Australia yesterday. On one of the busiest travel days of the year, with 60,000 people commuting in the lead up to Christmas, Jetstar’s IT system crashed.

Cue absolute chaos.

Although the issue was fixed by around 8am, the fallout caused rolling delays upwards of 90 minutes with many flights being cancelled all together.

But it wasn’t just fliers affected by the drama, it wasn’t any fun for employees who had to deal with all us complaining travellers.

And one of those employees was pretty happy to let everyone know about it.

The riled up staff member took to The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Facebook page to vent, calling angry passengers “a bunch of whingers.”

Image via Twitter.