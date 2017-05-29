Jessica, 33, was headed for a romantic trip away. But she never made it.

A romantic weekend away has ended in tragedy for a couple on the Gold Coast.

Jessica Murray, 33, and her boyfriend Bryce Semple, 41, set off in a tinny on Saturday afternoon for a stay at Couran Cove.

The 33-year-old make-up artist lost her life shortly before they arrived.

The pair were less than a kilometre away from the island resort when the 3.5 metre boat they were travelling in collided with a cruiser, The Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

It is believed the tinny turned into the path of the larger cruiser, causing the two boats to collide, police say.

The 33-year-old woman from Brisbane died at the scene after she was knocked unconscious and fell overboard.

Her 41-year-old partner, along with passengers from the larger boat, are said to have jumped in to try and save Murray but she was unable to be revived.

“Emergency services, members of the public and marine rescue volunteers worked to revive her, but unfortunately she couldn’t be saved,” Water Police Sergeant Mitchell Gray told The Bulletin

He said the incident was an “absolute tragedy”.

“We are investigating the matter to determine the cause,” he said. “It’s a tragic event for someone so young to have lost a life ... it’s left three good Australian families traumatised. “They were girlfriend and boyfriend ... they were heading to the resort to spend the weekend together." Mr Semple, who is a contractor for the resort, was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police say he has suffered a head injury and broken bones.

Couran Cove CEO, Matt Parson, told Mamamia: "Our deepest sympathy and thoughts go out to Jess' family."

"It's a very tragic incident," he added.