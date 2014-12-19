Jessica Mauboy has chopped off her hair.

Images: Instagram (@jessicamauboy1)

With just a week left of the year, we figured all the Major Haircuts of 2014 were done and dusted. Lauren Conrad chopped her beachy waves for the first time in years, Emma Stone went short and blunt, and Lara Bingle captivated the nation with her chin-grazing ‘Bingle Bob’.

Frankly, it was giving us whiplash, and we were thinking all the big changes would wind down come Christmas.

Well, it seems we were very mistaken, because Jessica Mauboy – she of the beautiful, glossy, mermaid-like long hair – has just gone and got herself a lob. Jess isn’t even the first to do so today – actress Elizabeth Olsen has one too.

On closer inspection, it turns out the talented 25-year-old’s hair has been getting gradually shorter and lighter throughout the year. Here’s what it looked like two months ago:

But now Jess has gone all the way.

Today, the singer shared a new photo on Instagram, showing off a significantly shorter and choppier cut styled by popular Sydney hairdresser Renya Xydis, who has created a number of beautiful styles in our The Chop series.

"Thank you Renya for my new hair! I haven't stopped flicking it around!" Jess wrote.

What else can we say? It's a lob worthy of a chart-topping star. Nicely played, Jess and Renya. Very nicely played indeed.

Check out Jess' new hair, and the rest of the celebrity styles we're obsessed with:

Who has great hair right now?