Why Jessica Marais has made the difficult decision to walk away from her new TV show.

Jessica Marais has announced she’s quitting acting for the rest of the year.

That means the 33-year-old will no longer star in her upcoming TV show, Bad Mothers.

“Jessica has decided to step away from acting for the remainder of 2018 to focus on her health and spend time with her family,” a statement released by Marais’ management company said.

“She is disappointed that she will not be a part of the Bad Mothers production with such an incredible cast and team behind it, but knows that it is important to take time out to maintain ongoing balance and wellbeing.”

The Channel Nine show, which will begin production in October, is currently recasting Marais’ role.

The Packed To The Rafters actor would have starred alongside Mandy McElhinney, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Jessica Tovey.

In June, Marais announced she would not be attending the Logies. Instead, the Gold Logie winner was undergoing treatment at The Sydney Clinic, a private mental health facility located in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

A statement supplied by her management said: “It is with much disappointment that we advise Jessica Marais is unable to attend the TV Week Logie Awards due to her health.

“Jess is naturally disappointed, is grateful to TV Week and all the viewers who have nominated her for the Awards this year and wishes all the nominees and her friends a great celebration on Sunday night.”

In 2014, The Wrong Girl actress spoke to the Australian Women’s Weekly about her struggle with bipolar disorder.

The mum-of-one said she was diagnosed with the condition when she was just 12 years old.

“There’s a history of bipolar in my family and I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar,” she explained. “I’ve had cognitive therapy training, so I choose not to be medicated.”

“I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on. And I am very lucky that I have a very patient partner (fellow Aussie actor James Stewart, now her ex) who supports me.”

The former Love Child star said there was probably one day a month when she’s “an absolute mess”.

In a 2017 interview with Stellar magazine, Marias explained how many people took issue with her admission that she chooses not to be medicated.

“I’d like to be able to be inspirational to people in terms of being able to say you’re not alone, there are other people like this, but it’s not something that I feel entirely defines me and it’s not something that I want to be a how-to [or] go-to guru on.”

She went on to tell the magazine she is now on medication.

“Now I am actually [on medication], but I wasn’t then,” she said.

“And then people say it’s irresponsible or… it’s a can of worms talking about any of your personal struggles. Luckily I get to deal with some of those through the characters that I play, which I think is in some way representing those issues, by showing women who are struggling, who aren’t coping with all of the things.”

If this raised any issues for you, please call beyondblue on 1300 224 636.