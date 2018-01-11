Jessica Falkholt's life support has reportedly been switched off after horror crash.

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt remains in a critical condition in a Sydney hospital with reports her life support was switched off overnight, more than a fortnight after a horror crash that killed her parents and younger sister.
The 28-year-old has been fighting for her life in St George Hospital since she was pulled from the wreckage, along with her sister Annabelle, 21, on December 26 near Ulladulla.
She remains in a critical condition, a spokeswoman for St George Hospital told AAP on Friday.
Falkholt’s family were laid to rest after a funeral at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Concord on Wednesday.
Jessica’s life support was turned off a day later on Thursday night, according to media reports.
The Falkholt's family car was hit by a four-wheel drive, incinerating both vehicles, and parents Lars and Vivian died at the scene on Boxing Day.
Annabelle died as a result of her injuries three days after the smash.
Following report's Jessica's life support had been turned off, a tweet was sent from TV show, Home and Away, on which she had her break-out role: "Rest in peace, beautiful Jessica Falkholt".
The driver of the four-wheel-drive, 50-year-old Craig Whitall, was reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic when he was also killed in the collision.
Whitall was a habitual traffic offender with more than 60 convictions to his name, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Lars and Vivian and their daughter, Annabelle, were farewelled by hundreds of family members and friends at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Concord, before a private internment.
Photographs taken at the ceremony show mourners clad in black, huddled around three hearses. In each, a coffin adorned with roses and lilies – pink for the 21-year-old, white for her parents.
Top Comments
The media needs to be clearer, when they switched the life support system off they should have made it clear that Jessica was still alive. I like many made the mistake of believing that with the turning off of the machines that she would pass away over the next day or so, that was my mistake & I apologise for it. I also believe the media due to the slow nature & the time of year need to take responsibility for the sloppy reporting on this particular story, especially Fairfax & Newscorp the usual offenders. The interesting part is that none of their reporters have bothered to actually talk about the high amount of deaths on our roads & that most of its to do with the lack of funding (especially in NSW) put towards repairing this vital infrastructure that we lose so many people on each year.
This family should still be alive if the court system did their job.
The person responsible had 60 convictions against him. He should have been in jail. So shameful.
So angry. No words justifiable enough to what I think about the justice system. How is it that they are so out of touch with what the community want - justice. And they are incapable of dishing it out!