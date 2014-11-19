Jessica Alba was a brunette. Now she has blonde hair.

Image via Getty

Jessica Alba did things to her hair, with a new style and colour that proves she can pull off just about anything. And that we’d love her in anything.

The 33-year-old actress uploaded an Instagram video of her transformation from rich chocolatey brown to ash blonde with lighter tips and highlights.

Jessica hashtagged her video #hairmagic, and having seen the final result, we’re not about to disagree.

Jessica Alba goes blonde

Stylists Johnny Ramirez and Anh Co Train from the Beverly Hills-based Ramirez Tran Salon were responsible for the Sin City actress’ new look – and the trio found some time afterwards to snap some cute group photos.

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland just dyed her hair blonde

Jessica is just one of a number of celebrities who have swapped their dark hair for light in the past year, including Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Kim Kardashian.

Getting from a colour as dark as Jessica’s chocolate to one as light as ash, is no task for the inexperienced hair colourist. Going from really dark to really light in one go can damage your hair, especially if bleach is involved. What's better is to ask your hairdresser to gradually lighten your hair with foils, or by going a few shades lighter at a time.

Another style to try on your way from dark to light is the ombre trend, like Jessica now has.

What style do you think Jessica should try next?

