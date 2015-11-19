He had one job. And according to some reports, he didn’t really pull it off.

Jessica Mauboy has dropped her stylist after an outfit-related Melbourne Cup fiasco. According to a source close to Mauboy, the singer/songwriter has parted way with stylist Mike Ayoubi, after Mauboy was unable to perform the national anthem at the Melbourne Cup on 4 November due to “miscommunication with her styling team”. The unnamed source said Pop a Bottle singer Mauboy ­decided to end the relationship following the Cup Day outfit drama. Long-term stylist Ayoubi has been credited with creating Mauboy’s “look”. (Photo: Instagram) Long-term stylist Ayoubi has been credited with creating Mauboy’s “look”. (Photo: Instagram)

According to Confidential, Ayoubi had dressed the singer in a Myer dress and headpiece for the appearance, but Victoria Racing Club officials were displeased with the Dolce and Gabbana boots she wore, which are stocked by rival David Jones. Alan Jones on 2GB claimed that “Mauboy refused to wear shoes supplied by the official race sponsor Myer,” but Mamamia could not verify that claim.

Mauboy, who was Ayoubi’s top celebrity client, has previously said the Melbourne Cup outfit drama triggered a panic attack.

“Four minutes before I am about to be walked out from the green room, people on one side are bickering with people on another side and it started to suffocate me, it was crazy and I didn’t know what to do,” 26-year-old Mauboy told The Daily Telegraph.

“It was the scariest moment ever…

“All I could feel was all the bad energy coming from people, time stopped and I could see it all going on around me. I could see me stuck on the lounge and I’m thinking ‘Why aren’t you getting up and getting going?’ It was horrible.”

According to News.com.au, Mauboy’s management had previously issued a statement that Mauboy didn’t sing because “[t]here was a lot going on yesterday and there was miscommunication with her styling team, unfortunately by the time it was resolved the call time had been missed.” Ayoubi has not yet spoken publicly about parting ways with the singer and The Sapphires actress. Remind us never to “miscommunicate” with Mauboy…

On set @jessicamauboy1 in @jamieashkar beauty by @lindajefferyesmakeup and styling by me #mikeyayoubi #jessicamauboy #THISAINTLOVE #SMOOTHOPERATOR A photo posted by mikey ayoubi (@mikeyayoubi) on Sep 15, 2015 at 4:09am PDT

