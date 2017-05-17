News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

fashion

Jesinta Franklin's latest dress takes sleeves to a whole new level.

You don’t need to be a fashion connoisseur to be aware that sleeves are having A Moment.

Whether they’re off the shoulder or flared at the bottom, statement sleeves are popping up on blouses and dresses all over this fine country of ours.

But we just thought you should know, we’ve just spotted the most epic sleeve of them all. Behold:

Said sleeve was worn by Jesinta Franklin at Wednesday night's InStyle Woman of Style Awards.

Just... look at it!

It's gloriously, audaciously EPIC.

Listen: The fashion research absolutely nobody asked for. (Post continues after audio.)

When a single sleeve can upstage the dress it's attached to, you know you're onto something amazing.

In fact, the saying 'I've got a few tricks up my sleeve' was definitely invented with this dress in mind. Jesinta could definitely have a few snacks stashed inside that shoulder 'pouf' (whatever you call it).

The Aussie model's earrings are also eye-catching, but not quite enough to draw our gaze from that magnificent sleeve. Well played.

Tags: facebook-tg

Related Stories

Recommended