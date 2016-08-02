News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

celebrity

Jesinta Campbell dished out the best relationship advice, and it's nothing to do with love.

ADVERTISEMENT

She may be engaged to one of the highest profile AFL players in Australia, but that doesn’t mean the former Miss Universe Australia relies on him for everything.

In fact, the 24-year-old says she is determined to always put her independence first.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, the model says she doesn’t rely on anyone else to support her.

“That’s how I’ve always been since I left high school. Yes, I have a fiance, and all of that, but, to this day, I support myself independently, and financially,” she said.

Campbell has been engaged to Sydney Swans player Franklin since December 2014, but insists decisions about her work, business and finances are all up to her.

“I make the big decisions. It always comes down to me and gut feeling. It’s empowering, as a woman, knowing your worth, and knowing what you do, and don’t, want to do.”

We think we just found ourselves a new relationship advice guru.

The David Jones ambassador has previously opened up about the hard work she has put in to ensure she is taken seriously in the Australian media landscape, and insists it’s possible to be sexy and smart.

“Why can’t I post a selfie AND talk about [racism and mental] too? People don’t get it,” she said.

Jesinta Campbell Instagram
Tags: australian-celebrities , celebrity , entertainment , love , relationship

Related Stories

Recommended