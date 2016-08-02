Jesinta Campbell dished out the best relationship advice, and it's nothing to do with love.

She may be engaged to one of the highest profile AFL players in Australia, but that doesn’t mean the former Miss Universe Australia relies on him for everything.

In fact, the 24-year-old says she is determined to always put her independence first.

Speaking to The Herald Sun, the model says she doesn’t rely on anyone else to support her.

“That’s how I’ve always been since I left high school. Yes, I have a fiance, and all of that, but, to this day, I support myself independently, and financially,” she said.

Campbell has been engaged to Sydney Swans player Franklin since December 2014, but insists decisions about her work, business and finances are all up to her.

“I make the big decisions. It always comes down to me and gut feeling. It’s empowering, as a woman, knowing your worth, and knowing what you do, and don’t, want to do.”

We think we just found ourselves a new relationship advice guru.

The David Jones ambassador has previously opened up about the hard work she has put in to ensure she is taken seriously in the Australian media landscape, and insists it’s possible to be sexy and smart.

“Why can’t I post a selfie AND talk about [racism and mental] too? People don’t get it,” she said.

Jesinta Campbell Instagram