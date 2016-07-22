The feeling of freshly dyed and styled hair from the hairdresser is one of the best. The thought of having to return monthly or even every six weeks for touch ups? Not so much.
This is exactly why Jesinta Campbell‘s latest hair update has us particularly excited.
Say hello to “lived-in” colour.
“Jesinta was all over brown [so] the aim was to create texture and lightness,” wrote the creator, Valonz Haircutters head colourist Ash Croker.
“I created this look by using babylights and heavy balayage. [It’s a] low maintenance way of lightening hair without locking yourself into a six week regrowth.”
The final result is glossy and bright, with lighter highlights framing the face. A high maintenance look with low maintenance care? Count us in. Ask Bossy: How do you break up with your hairdresser? Post continues after video.
Six month hairsix-month-hair-colour-1Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1 six-month-hair-colour-2Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1 six-month-hair-colour-3Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1 six-month-hair-colour-4.5Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1 six-month-hair-colour-5Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1 six-month-hair-colour-7Image: Instagram/@johnnyramirez1
“It does look similar to subtle balayage or the trending tortoiseshell tones, however it’s important to remember that if the ends of the hair are the lightest blonde, they will require regular toning and professional in-salon treatments every two months.”
“The six month hair colour is something we regularly suggest to new Mums and recommend for busy clients and anyone who needs to look ‘effortlessly chic’,” says Russell.
Nice one, Campbell.
Image: Instagram/@jesintacampbell.
Have you tried “lived-in” colour?