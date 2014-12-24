Jesinta Campbell blinds bargain hunters with her new engagement bling.

Lance “Buddy” Frankin liked it so he put a ring on it. A really big, diamond one.

Jesinta Campbell obviously liked the ring, so she’s putting it on display. At every chance she gets.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram over the weekend and A Current Affair viewers got a good look at the 23-year-old’s new bling when she was interviewed for a segment on Tuesday night.

The Getaway presenter was guiding us through the Boxing Day bargains on offer at David Jones, BUT ALL WE COULD DO WAS LOOK AT HER HAND.

We suspect this sparkler cost a little more than $89.97.

I’m sorry, did you say bargains? ALL I CAN DO IS STARE AT YOUR BLING.

It seems the bell will not be the only thing ringing at the Boxing Day sales on Friday.

Can't wait to ring the bell for the @davidjonesstore Boxing Day sales! Elizabeth St store, 5AM! Come say hi and come shopping with me ❤️ A photo posted by Jesinta Campbell (@jesinta_campbell) on Dec 12, 2014 at 4:11pm PST

Previously Mamamia reported:

Tis’ the season! Not only are celebrities popping out babies left, right and centre, they’re also putting a big sparkly ring on it.

Well, at least Aussie model Jesinta Campbell and her AFL playing beau Lance “Buddy” Franklin are.

The 23-year-old former Miss Universe Australia announced her engagement on Instagram this morning.





“I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you. There are no words to describe how happy we are #ENGAGED”

The happy couple have been together for just over a year after going public with their relationship in October 2013.

And with a rock like that surely that’s it for Christmas presents.

Congratulations, you guys.

