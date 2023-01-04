Four days into the New Year, Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is currently fighting for his life in a Nevada hospital bed.

The 51-year-old, who is known for playing Hawkeye in the Avengers, suffered a "traumatic injury" after plowing snow near his home in Reno, in the US, on New Year's Day.

That morning, Renner was reportedly helping a stranded motorist when the accident occurred.

"He was helping someone stranded in the snow," Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, who said she is friends with Renner, told the Reno Gazette Journal.

"He is always helping others."

The father-of-one, who was the only one involved in the incident, was later airlifted to hospital.

On Monday, Renner's publicist Samantha Mast said in a statement he was in a "critical but stable condition" in the intensive care unit after undergoing surgery due to "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries".

The statement went on to thank the "incredible doctors and nurses looking after him" on behalf of his family.

"They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Fellow actors have also been sharing messages of support for Renner on social media.

"Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery. Please send healing goodness his way," his fellow Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

DC Studios co-CEO director James Gunn also shared his well-wishes writing, "My heart is with @jeremyrenner," on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the actor shared his first statement on Instagram following the accident, thanking everyone for their "kind words".

"Im [sic] too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he captioned a photo from his hospital bed.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said the incident was being investigated.

Around the US, dozens of others have been killed amid recent blizzard conditions.

The Arctic blast has stirred up heavy winds and snow, trapping some residents inside their houses with snowdrifts and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The scope of the storm has been unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada down to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.

Watch Buffalo New York's snow storm blizzard. Post continues below.

Video via Associated Press.

Last month, Renner shared updates on social media when the area received large amounts of snow.

"Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke," Renner wrote on Twitter, alongside a photo of a vehicle covered in snow.

He also shared a video on Instagram last year of him driving a plow in the snowy region.

"I have so much respect for Mother Earth, and Mother Nature… I expect to lose the fight but I’ll always give it my best shot #tahoelife life #snowthrower," he captioned the post.

Renner shares a daughter named Ava with his ex-wife, Canadian model and actor Sonni Pacheco, who he was married to for less than a year.

- With AAP.

Feautre Image: Instagram@jeremyrenner