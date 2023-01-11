Jeremy Allen White was 14 when he first met his wife. But she had a boyfriend.

I would just like to quickly shout out to all the people who thought THEY were going to be the lucky individual to lock it down with Jeremy Allen White. The world can be a cruel, cruel place sometimes.

But we never stood a chance because White met the woman who would be his wife at the young age of 14.

The actor has been the topic of conversation over the last six months over his incredible role as Carmen Berzatto in The Bear, walking away with a Golden Globe on Wednesday for his work.

Before we get into it, watch the trailer for The Bear here. Post continues below.

Or maybe you know him better from his 11 years as Lip Gallagher in Shameless?

Regardless, the man has been off the market for a good 16 years because of the lovely Addison Timlin, but how did they meet?

Where else does a high schooler meet a gal except, well, high school!

White told GQ that he met Timlin at school but it wasn’t the right place or time.

"I was instantly very much into her and she, me too, I think," he shared. "But she had a boyfriend. I was just so clumsy about all that stuff."

Timlin soon moved schools, and White remembers being broken up about it.

But fate had plans for these two because they reunited at 17 years old when they were both cast on the same film, Afterschool, alongside Ezra Miller.

Image: Getty.

While they reconnected there, the pair never publicly 'announced' when their relationship began.

However, Timlin spoke to Harper’s Bazaar in 2013, hinting at their relationship.

"I’ve got a sweetheart who I will not disclose," she shared. "We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard turn right into romance."

It wasn’t until 2016 that they became Instagram official, with Timlin sharing a photo captioned, "Welcome to Instagram to my ride or die guy."

In 2018, on her 27th birthday, Timlin announced her pregnancy.

"We made a baby, and my heart is bursting at the seams. Today is my birthday, but my wish already came true. This is 27, and the best is yet to come," she wrote.

White and Timlin welcomed their first baby, daughter Ezer Billie, on October 20, 2018.

They later got married among close friends and family in 2019, with White wearing a light blue suit.

The duo welcomed their second baby, daughter Dolores, during lockdown in 2020.

"Dolores Wild White - born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1,000 prayers and we are in love with her," Timlin wrote on Instagram following Dolores’s birth.

"Thank you Ezer for your patience and wisdom - you’re the best big sister ever and finally to my husband, you are everything. We did it, baby."

Feature Image: Getty.