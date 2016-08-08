In news that will surprise precisely no one, Jennifer Lopez looked absurdly fabulous at her birthday party last month.
The 47-year-old singer, actress, dancer, fashion designer, producer, author, astronaut (okay, we made that last one up) threw a party fit for a superstar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The guest list included, ahem: Kim Kardashian, Calvin Harris, Fat Joe, Leah Remini and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few.
The party also involved some killer karaoke. Er, is it just us, or is karaoking next to Jennifer Lopez your idea of HELL?
Here’s a taster…Post continues below.
As interesting as the whole night sounds, there is one thing we really need to talk about.
And it’s not the fact that Calvin Harris and Kim Kardashian were in the same room together and were probably/definitely bitching about Taylor Swift.
It’s the trend that Jennifer Lopez resurrected from the dead.
Was it glitter jeans? Pedal pushers perhaps? A cute lil’ boob tube? A cotton halterneck? The mullet dress? A T-shirt that says ‘Naughty gal’ in pretty cursive writing?
No. It’s even better.
Jennifer Lopez brought back the visible bra. And let’s just say… we’re not mad.
Where did the visible bra even go? It looks so… I’m just going to come right out and say it… sexy.
BRB, can’t stop stalking.
It’s a trend we didn’t even know we missed.
Carrie rocked it in the ’90s in Sex and the City.
Carrie trying to seduce Big with her visible bra. Image via HBO.
As did Diane Kruger at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2012.
Oh, yes. I would also look like this with a visible bra. Image via Getty.
But then it tragically disappeared. Or so we thought...
Excuse us while we dash out and buy a) a sexy bra and b) a little bit of J-Lo confidence. Just like Lopez, we're sure to be the center of attention.
