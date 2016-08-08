In news that will surprise precisely no one, Jennifer Lopez looked absurdly fabulous at her birthday party last month.

The 47-year-old singer, actress, dancer, fashion designer, producer, author, astronaut (okay, we made that last one up) threw a party fit for a superstar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The guest list included, ahem: Kim Kardashian, Calvin Harris, Fat Joe, Leah Remini and Cristiano Ronaldo to name a few.

The party also involved some killer karaoke. Er, is it just us, or is karaoking next to Jennifer Lopez your idea of HELL?

Here’s a taster…Post continues below.