"They’re my favourite duet partner of all time." Jennifer Lopez's blended family life.

At a gala for the LA Dodgers Foundation this week, Jennifer Lopez introduced her 14-year-old twin, Emme Muniz, with gender neutral pronouns for the very first time.

Lopez referred to Emme as her 'favourite duet partner' and joked about how difficult it is to get the teen to perform with her.

"The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t," the superstar told the huge crowd.

"So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me."

Lopez shared some photos of the duet to Twitter, showing Emme in a bright pink matching short set.

They performed a cover of Christina Perri's 'A Thousand Years' as well as a section of 'Let's Get Loud' and Bruce Springsteen's 'Born in the USA'.

The pair performed together previously at the Super Bowl in 2020.

In 2020, and after a few months into pandemic life, Lopez gave an interview to WSJ Magazine, sharing how she enjoyed being home and having dinner with the kids every night.

"The kids kind of expressed to me the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with," she said.

"You thought you were doing okay, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices."

She said the time at home made her realise that her twins still need her.

"We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things."

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this year, Lopez told the duo that her now 14-year-old teens are 'little adults'.

"They have their own lives. They have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of show you that they know things. I feel like I learn so much from them.

"They keep me so abreast with the world and what's happening now and how kids are thinking. It's a whole different thing. It's a different world and there's a lot going on with them."

While the divorce with Marc Anthony was finalised in 2014, the pair appear to have a good co-parenting relationship.

“We are like best friends,” she told Kelly Ripa in 2017.

Over the years, Lopez has been in a number of high-profile relationships.

She was married to Cuban waiter Ojani Noja between 1997 and 1998.

She later dated rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs for two years before marrying dancer Cris Judd in 2001 and divorcing a year later.

In 2002, she began dating actor Ben Affleck before getting engaged. The couple were due to get married in September 2003, but postponed the wedding because of intense media scrutiny.

They officially split up in January 2004 with rumours that pressure from the media caused friction in the relationship.

After her 2011 separation from Marc Anthony, Lopez began an on-again, off-again relationship with dancer Casper Smart before falling for former New York Yankees baseball legend Alex Rodriguez in 2017. The power couple were engaged in 2019 but parted ways in April 2021 after posting that they were 'working through some things'.

In mid-2021 rumours began swirling about her friendship with previous fiancee Affleck. News of their rekindled love began shortly after he praised Lopez for her tireless work ethic and talent in May 2021 for InStyle Magazine. They went Instagram official in July 2021.

Now engaged to Affleck for the second time, Lopez includes his three children with Jennifer Garner - Seraphina, Samuel and Violet - as part of her family.

Lopez spoke to People in February 2022 about being back together with Affleck.

"I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It's a beautiful love story that we got a second chance."

With their wedding expected later this year, she recently shared a tribute to him in her newsletter for Father's Day, sharing that they are as dedicated to their families and to each other as possible.

"Nothing is more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply," she wrote.

