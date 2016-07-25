Jennifer Lopez just invented the 'naked jumpsuit'.

The “naked dress” has become a mainstay of red carpet fashion. Featuring flesh-baring cut outs and plunging-to-the-point-of-concerning necklines and splits, it’s been spotted on just about everyone from Beyonce to Jesinta Campbell, with a fair few Kardashians in between.

Now Jennifer Lopez has just trumped them all.

Celebrating her 47th birthday with a sold-out performance and exclusive VIP after-party attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Calvin Harris, Lopez took the concept one step further with a new invention. Behold, the “naked jumpsuit”.

Rocking a Balmain number specially customised for her, Lopez gives a whole new meaning to the term birthday suit.

Not only does she look incredible, she’s also managed to give a trend, that was steadily losing its shock factor, a new twist. (Post continues after gallery.)

The most talked about Naked dresses

We’re talking completely sheer sides and back with a few thin chocolate brown panels of modesty. The essential accessory to a piece like this? Confidence — something Lopez had in spades.

After her official performance on stage, the Jenny from the Block singer did an impromptu dance and a 360-degree show of the jumpsuit on Snapchat with Calvin Harris.

Image: Snapchat/CalvinHarris

You can bet that there are no granny undies going on here...

While just as risque-looking, the "naked jumpsuit" does have some serious advantages over its free-flowing cousin.

There's no up-skirt situation to worry about and your, erm, private parts are much better guarded should a rogue gust of wind blow your way.

Watch: Remember Bella Hadid's thigh high Jessica Rabbit moment at Cannes? Post continues after video.

You can perform on stage like Lopez, dance or even cartwheel to your heart's content, knowing everything is safe and contained.

Bring on J-Lo's 48th celebrations.

Image: Instagram/@jlo.

What do you think of the 'naked dress' trend?