Jennifer Lawrence confesses to smoking weed before the Oscars and kissing Liam Hemsworth off-screen.

Jennifer Lawrence, 25, is a human heterosexual female, so of course she took the opportunity presented to her and made out with Liam Hemsworth.

When asked whether she’d ever kissed her Hunger Games co-star Hemsworth off-screen, she said, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” before conceding a “Yeah, I did.”

She made the confession during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, who conducted a lightning round of questions to which Lawrence responded with great candidness.

Watch Jennifer Lawrence on Watch What Happens Live. Post continues after video.

The actress also admitted she took a hit from the bong before attending an Oscars ceremony, which could go some way to explaining that Best Actress stack of 2014.

To the question of which Oscars it was, she chose the right to remain silent and pled the fifth. We know, though, J.Law. We know.

Lawrence refused to comment on the nature of her relationship with Chris Martin but if anyone was wondering, she won’t go near Justin Bieber with a barge pole.

Apparently, he recently called her “so sexy” and “so cute”. When Cohen asked whether a Bieber-Lawrence love fest could ever happen, she responded, “I’m going to say a hard no.”

Hear that Biebs? It’s a hard no.

Oh, and were you ever curious to know who picked up the cheque for that dream dinner date shared by Adele, Jennifer Lawrence, and Emma Stone?

“Oh, God. I don’t know who picked up the cheque. It might’ve been Adele. I think we would’ve been all like, ‘Adele, you’ve had a pretty good week’.”