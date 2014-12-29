2014 has been Jennifer Lawrence’s year. The 24-year-old actor/everyone’s fantasy best friend won a Golden Globe and just topped the charts with her singing talents from The Hunger Games.

It also turns out she made Hollywood more money than any other star this year.

Films that she appeared in – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and X-Men – grossed over $1.4 billion this year at the box office, more than any other actor.

Followed behind her is Chris Pratt, whose films Guardians of the Galaxy and The Lego Movie grossed $1.2 billion, and Scarlett Johansson, whose movies made $1.18 billion.

But despite this, despite all this cash J.Law made for Hollywood, she still earns significantly less than her male co-stars.

It was revealed in a series of leaked emails during the Sony hacks that Jennifer and her female co-star Amy Adams were paid less than their male co-stars for the film American Hustle.

Jennifer in American Hustle. Image via IMDb.

The emails showed the actors each earned a percentage of back-end profits from the film, which made up their wage. Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner each received 9 per cent of the profits, while Jennifer and Amy got 7 per cent. The emails also showed Jennifer’s was originally set at 5 per cent, and this figure had to be re-negotiated.

What this means is this: The film grossed over $150 million at the box office. The percentage the actors receive is taken from this number.

So Jennifer, earning 7 per cent, ended up pocketing about $10.5 million from this film, plus the Golden Globe.

It’s not bad, but it could be better. And it should be.

