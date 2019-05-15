From About a Boy to an older man: What we know about Jennifer Lawrence's past relationships.

Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her engagement party over the weekend, three months after confirming her art dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney had popped the question.

The couple hosted a low-key garden party, with the 28-year-old Red Sparrow actress looking very bride-to-be in a blush gown from L.Wells Bridal.

And it makes sense, considering the actress has always said she “can’t wait to be married”.

The pizza-loving, clumsy Hollywood cool girl is also a bit of a hopeless romantic (with a JLaw twist, of course).

“I feel like if I find that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children, that I would absolutely not f*** it up,” she told Vogue in 2015.

Before meeting her fiancé through best friend Laura Simpson, Lawrence’s relationships with other high profile stars were always big news for tabloids and fans.

Lawrence dated her X-Men co-star Nicholas Hoult (the boy from About A Boy and Tony Stonem from Skins) on and off for close to five years from 2010.

In November 2015, Lawrence admitted she felt lost after she and Hoult broke up. It was around the same time filming for The Hungers Games series wrapped.

“I was also in a relationship with somebody for five years and we broke up around the same time I wrapped the movies,” she told Diane Sawyer on ABC News. “Being 24 was this whole year of, ‘Who am I without these movies? Who am I without this man?'”

Lawrence was first linked to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in July 2014, four months after his “conscious uncoupling” from wife Gwyneth Paltrow.

They broke up for the first time in October 2014, but got back together a couple of months later in December. Over the months that followed, the pair attended Harry Styles’ 21st birthday party and a benefit to raise funds for Nepal.

Considering their star power, Lawrence and Martin were very good at avoiding being photographed together throughout their relationship – only a handful of paparazzi shots exist.

They split for good in August 2015.

Later that year, Lawrence complained about her love life - or lack thereof - to Vogue.

"No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me," she said.

"I'm just a girl who wants you to be nice to me. I am straight as an arrow. I feel like I need to meet a guy, with all due respect, who has been living in Baghdad for five years who has no idea who I am."

In June 2016, shooting began for psychological horror Mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky.

Despite a 22-year age difference, Lawrence and Aronofsky, began dating in September, shortly after filming wrapped.

Speaking on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Lawrence shared that she actually "had a crush on [Aronofsky]" a year before they started rehearsing for the film.

"But he was a professional, which only made it worse for me," she explained. "We just kind of formed a friendship. He knew how I felt [but] he never told me how he felt. I mean, I assumed. And then friendship turned into a partnership once we started working."

By the time filming ended, Lawrence was like "'Alright, you're my boyfriend.'"

Ultimately, it was the film that was the beginning and the end of their relationship. She said she never usually read film reviews, but Aronofsky made a habit of it.

“Dating the director was different, because, it's like, we'd be on the tour together [and] I'd come back to the hotel and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie. He comes back from the tour and that's all he wants to talk about," Lawrence told Adam Sandler in an interview for Variety.

"I get it, it's his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. So I was doing double duty of trying to be a supportive partner while also being like ‘Can I please for the love of God not think about Mother! for one second?’"

Aronofsky would read reviews to her, and she was finally realised it wasn't working.

"I was finally just like, ‘It's not healthy. Neither of us are doing it.' We're not going to do it because if I read it, I start getting defensive, especially because it's, like, my man. And I don't want to sound, like, in an interview that I'm defending what we're doing in anyway. It's awesome what we did. The people who hate it really hate it, but it's nothing that needs to be defended. If I read a negative review, I get defensive."

They quietly broke up in October 2017, only confirming it a month later.

Following time to herself, Lawrence's best friend introduced her to Cooke Maroney, the director of New York City's Gladstone Gallery and they went public(ish) in June 2018.

Around this time, a source told Page Six they were keen to keep the relationship under wraps... and they've definitely succeeded.

The couple have made no official appearances together, with again, just paparazzi photos showing them together.

Lawrence doesn't use social media and Maroney has only a private Instagram page that's just shy of 2000 followers.

According to US Weekly, Lawrence and Maroney were committed from the get-go. "Things between them are very serious," a source told the outlet in January. "They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul."

Given their engagement came just a month later, that 'source' has a point.

No word on wedding plans, but given Lawrence wore a literal wedding dress for just the engagement party, we can't wait to see (hopefully?) what their big day looks like.