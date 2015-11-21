News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Watch Jennifer Lawrence get so excited in bed she dislocates her toe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poor, tired Jennifer Lawrence.

Right now, The Hunger Games star is in the middle of a grueling press tour and thanks to jet lag, movie premiers and a few stumbles on the red carpet, she’s finding it hard to get some shut eye.

During a recent appearance on Conan  J.Law revealed that the only sleep she’s been able to get has been on a plane. Yes, we too can only close our eyes while soaring through the skies on a private jet, Jennifer.

During the interview, Jen shared a video which shows her leaping about the airplane bed, pretty much losing her marbles, over the idea of a 12-hour sleep.

Watch it here, post continues after video.

We hope your purple toe heals soon, Jen.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , video

Related Stories

Recommended