Watch Jennifer Lawrence get so excited in bed she dislocates her toe.

Poor, tired Jennifer Lawrence.

Right now, The Hunger Games star is in the middle of a grueling press tour and thanks to jet lag, movie premiers and a few stumbles on the red carpet, she’s finding it hard to get some shut eye.

During a recent appearance on Conan J.Law revealed that the only sleep she’s been able to get has been on a plane. Yes, we too can only close our eyes while soaring through the skies on a private jet, Jennifer.

During the interview, Jen shared a video which shows her leaping about the airplane bed, pretty much losing her marbles, over the idea of a 12-hour sleep.

Watch it here, post continues after video.

We hope your purple toe heals soon, Jen.