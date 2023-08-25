What happened when Spain's football chief kissed a player on the lips without consent.

Over the past month we have been caught up in the joy sparked by the Matilda’s heroic efforts during the FIFA Women’s World Cup on home soil. It has been an incredible time watching on as a seismic shift in the way women’s sport is received takes place before our eyes.

At the very same time something very sinister took place.

As Spain celebrated their grand final win against England, star player Jenni Hermoso took the podium to receive her medal and bask in the glory. While the world watched on, Jenni accepted her prize and in a fleeting moment Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales grabbed her face and kissed her on the lips. It was non consensual and sparked an outcry from the public.

Hours later in an Instagram Live, Hermoso responded to the incident, saying: “I didn't like it. But what do I do?”

The very next day her tune seemed to change with a decided 180 degree turn on the incident. In a joint statement released by the Spanish football federation, the 33-year-old player said that the kiss was merely an innocent gesture of affection amidst the celebrations.

“It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup brings,” the statement read.

“The president and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. A gesture of friendship and gratitude cannot be gone over so much, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important.”

The statement felt heavy handed, fraught with PR-speak platitudes downplaying the kiss. It was transparent and the public saw right through it.

In the days that followed, pressure began mounting against Rubiales. Amnesty International even weighed in on the incident and released an official statement condemning the football chief.

“Amnesty International wants to show their support for the demands of the player, who has asked the (RFEF) to set underway ‘exemplary measures’ regarding the non-consensual kiss,” read the statement. “(We) underline that this behaviour is a form of sexual violence like any other, and cannot be justified in any way.”

Reports then broke from Spanish outlet Revelo with an investigation from journalist Natalia Torrent who claimed Hermoso was pressured into releasing her original statement. It was alleged that she and her family were confronted numerous times, begging the player to downplay the incident.

Then on Monday Rubiales faced the media to offer an apology when he appeared on COPE. He said he was “completely wrong” although continued to double down on the throughline that it was an innocent act of celebration.

With the support of the world behind her Hermoso then came forward to call for “exemplary measures” to be taken against Rubiales. As the uproar rages on it appears she may finally receive some reprieve from the incident that sent shockwaves through the football community and beyond.

Today football expert Guillem Balague Tweeted the explosive revelation that Rubiales will be quitting his post as the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

"Rubiales will resign tomorrow. He had lost the backing of the players, the government, FIFA, and even those local organisation that depend on the federation budget," he wrote.

“Next step is for everyone in Spain to reflect on what has happened and why. And those that can affect football/media organisations to apply changes that are deep and visible so we don't get the very poor reaction of many of them on what it was a clear abuse of power amongst many other things.”

The public will now wait on tenterhooks to see if these claims come to light, vindicating Heromoso and ending a fracas that marred what should have been a joyous celebration of women’s sporting achievements.

It seems timely that such an act took place while it felt like we were finally making inroads towards equality. Whilst nothing will take away from the galvanising efforts of these female athletes, it is a reminder that there is still much to be done when it comes to dismantling the patriarchy and the men who rule these organisations.

It’s a shame that Hermoso has had to deal with this spectacle when she should be celebrating her win. We hope now with Rubiales’ likely resignation, she can move forward and enjoy a slice of the glory that was all but snagged by this awful incident.

