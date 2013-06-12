FLUFF: Brad Pitt eats Vegemite, does it wrong.

In case you missed it, in short they – understandably – came across a little starstruck during the interview and Brad Pitt ate Vegemite for the first time.
But Brad Pitt? You’re doing it wrong.
Everyone knows that as an Australian ambassador it’s your job to ensure visitors to our fine country DO NOT eat it by the spoonful (unless you really dislike said person) alas it’s not the hosts fault.
Watch Carrie Bickmore below running to find a cracker (um, was she going to swim ashore for it?) for Brad Pitt and well, he immediately asks for a beer to wash it down.
9. Male Swedish train conductors wear skirts to protest dress code. And win.
What do you do when your company’s dress code insists you wear long trousers in Summer? Don a skirt. That’s what a group of male Swedish train operators did to protest the company’s ban on shorts.
“We have always said that when summer comes, we will get some skirts and wear them. It’s very warm weather here so we would like to wear shorts but if we can’t then we have skirts for comfort,” 30-year-old driver Martin Akersten told the BBC.
The company have now lifted the ban, “We received so many suggestions from our staff, and we listened to them and decided to change our minds on this issue,” Arriva spokesman Tomas Hedenius said.
What’s happening in the world of celebrity style I hear you ask? (Go on, play along with me). Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss has a new look, SJP is spot on in a polka-dot dress and Naomi Watts steps out in a killer cut-out lace jumpsuit. Take a look:
Amy Adams purple dress
Chloe Moretz black-and-white
Dianna Agron red dress
Jennifer Garner black dress
Julianne Hough peach dress
Kate Hudson red dress
Katy B black dress
Krysten Ritter patterned dress
Livia Firth orange dress
Miranda Kerr patterned dress
Miranda Kerr patterned dress
Naomi Watts red dress
Naomie Harris orange dress
Nicole Richie black skirt and top
Peaches Geldof and Thomas Cohen Elle style awards
Reece Witherspoon black dress
Rihanna denim
Scarlett Johansen pink dress
Solange Knowels yellow dress
Sophie Ellis Bextor red patterned dress
Miley Cyrus at the EMAs
Jessica Alba pink dress
Ashley Olsen black coat
Ciara people's choice awards
Elizabeth Banks patterned dress
George Clooney and Julia Roberts Brittania Awards
Jaimie Alexander black dress
Jessica Biel black and white dress
Lady Gaga astronaut suit
Lily Collins red dress
Alicia Keys red dress
Rachel Bilson people's choice awards
Scarlett Johansson patterned dress
Vanessa Hudgens in white
Olivia Munn in white
Olivia Wilde red skirt
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in white
Miley Cyrus in white
Kate Moss black dress
Kristen Wiig white dress
Miranda Kerr floral dress
Naomi Campbell black dress
Otavia Spencer black-and-white dress
Olivia Palermo white dress
Jennifer Garner black dress
SJP black pantsuit
Selena Gomez red dress
Vanessa Hudgens pantsuit
Helen Mirren white dress
Hilary Swank blue dress
Hailee Steinfeild patterned dress
Diane Kruger black and green dress
Alyssa Milano white shorts
Blake Lively silver dress
Catherine Zeta-Jones black dress
Julianne Hough and Maggie Gyllenhaal wearing peplum
Sarah Jessica Parker pink dress
Melissa McCarthy pantsuit
Olivia Munn pink skirt
Jessica Chastain blue gown
Maggie Gyllenhaal in peplum
Kristen Wiig white dress
Taylor Swift black-and-white dress
Sandra Bullock leather skirt
Chloe Sevigny purple shorts
Stacy Keibler blue pantsuit
J-Lo peach skirt
Emily Vancamp orange floral dress
Gwyneth Paltrow black-and-white
Melissa McCarthy orange-black-and-white dress
Rita Ora red dress
Uma Thurman black suit
Natalie Portman orange dress
Kristen Wiig white shirt
Rooney Mara black dress
Sandra Bullock purple dress
Zoe Saldana floral dress
Sandra Bullock black dress
Octavia Spencer blue dress
Sofia Vergara black dress
Sandra Bullock purple dress
Julianna Hough pantsuit
Madonna suit
Maggie Gyllenhaal black dress
Michelle Obama black dress
Naomi Watts pantsuit
Whitney Cummings pantsuit
Sarah Jessica Parker black-and-white dress
Jessica Alba yellow dress
Elisabeth Moss pink dress
Cameron Diaz white dress
Diane Kruger black dress
Heidi Klum coloured leopard print skirt
Taylor Swift black shorts
Emmy Rossum red dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Kaley Cuoco white dress
Jessica Chastain gold dress
Lea Michele white gown
Amy Adams black dress
Miranda Kerr floral pantsuit
Anne Hathaway polka dots
Kate Bosworth silver skirt
Anne Hathaway white dress
Miranda Kerr black leather skirt
Heidi Klum blue dress
Frieda Pinto blue dress
Jemima Kirke multicoloured dress
Sarah Jessica Parker floral purple dress
J-Lo black dress
Katy Perry silver dress
Uma Thurman red, white and black dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Rebel Wilson black dress
Amy Poehler white dress
Claire Danes blue dress
Elizabeth Banks orange dress
Hayden Pantierre yellow dress
Kate Mara white dress
Katy Perry green dress
Kerry Washington black-and-white dress
Sofia Vergara blue gown
Sophia Bush gold dress
Sarah Jessica Parker green metallic dress
Gwyneth Paltrow black-and-white short dress
Kate Moss long black dress
Fergie multi-coloured pants
Kate Middleton tarten dress
Gwyneth Paltrow white jacket
Angelina Jolie long black jacket
Rosario Dawson pink dress
Gwyneth Paltrow purple dress
Dita Von Teese silver dress
Drew Barrymore black jeans and shirt
Elisabeth Olsen black dress
Fergie suit
Jada Pinkett Smith yellow dress
Diane Kruger black pants white top
Jemima Kirke red dress
Julianne Hough long white skirt
Kim Kardashian cream top and jacket
Olga Kurylenko silver embellished dress
Olivia Munn grey two piece
Olivia Wilde black suit
Stacy Keibler white dress
Viola Davis black dress
Keri Russell leather dress
Mischa Barton white dress
Audrina Patridge white two piece
Bella Thorne blue dress
Sarah Jessica Parker white pants
Blake Lively cream dress with colour
Adrianne Palicki gold embellished dress
Elisha Cuthbert black lace overlay dress
Elle Macpherson black suit
Ellen and Portia de Rossi holding hands on red carpet
Eva Mendes orange dress
Frieda Pinto burnt orange dress
Helen Mirren black and green patterned dress
Jamie Chung black and white stripes
Jennifer Hudson golden skirt
J-Lo beige dress
Leona Lewis black coat
Marion Cotillard blue and white long train dress
Miley Cyrus black-and-white pantsuit
Olivia Palermo black leather dress
Rumer Willis black skirt white top
Saoirse Ronan blue black and green dress
Thandie Newton black dress
Alexa Chung white shirt black dress
Gwenyth Paltrow white and black dress
Solange Knowles white skirt
Heidi Klum short black dress
Abbie Cornish dark grey dress
Allison Williams white patterned dress
Camilla Belle polka dot dress
Blake Lively long floral dress
Abigail Breslin black pantsuit
Dita Von Teese black dress
Emily Van Camp black suit
Emmy Rossum long floral dress
Halle Berry black dress
Mariah Carey short black dress
Nikki Reed jeans and jacket
Anna Sophia Robb white dress
Helen Mirren dark dress dress with pearls
Jessica Biel white dress
Lauren Conrad black dress
Selena Gomez long black dress
Olivia Munn white dress
Tina Fey black leather top
Vanessa Hudgens red dress with slit
Amanda Seyfried blue-and-white patterned dress
Allison Williams black-and-white patterned dress
Ashley Benson long clack dress
Jessica Chastain blue dress
Kelly Rowland yellow top
Selena Gomez black pantsuit
Julianne Hough long red dress
Mila Kunis short white dress
Rooney Mara black pantsuit
Solange Knowles coloured criss-cross dress
Miley Cyrus long black dress
Julianne Hough white dress
Naomi Watts black dress
Olivia Wilde blue-and-black dress
Emmy Rossum blue dress
Viola Davis sparkly black coat
Allison Williams black dress
Carey Mulligan long black coat
Coco Rocha long black dress
Julianne Hough white dress and pants
Elisabeth Olsen black coat, grey skirt
Miranda Kerr gold metallic dress
Nicole Richie black leather textured dress
Anne Hathaway black dress
Sarah Jessica Parker long hot pink dress
Ginnifer Goodwin blue suit with shorts
Jessica Alba gold-and-black dress
Solange Knowles multicoloured suit
Jennifer Lawrence navy pantsuit
Leann Rimes gold textured dress
Anne Hathaway long hot pink dress
Jessica Chastain black dress
Ashlee Simpson black leather skirt, smiley face t-shirt
Ashley Greene long white dress
Miranda Kerr black dress
Jennifer Garner white dress
Julianne Hough long embellished dress
Jessica Biel blue pants, black jacket
Ashley Greene gold one shoulder dress
Ashley Tisdale black skirt, midriff top
Brittany Snow black jacket and skirt
Morena Baccarin white dress
Zoe Saldana white dress
Colbie Smulders black pantsuit
Emmy Rossum white and black dress
Jennifer Hudson gold dress
Eva Longoria black dress
Fergie black dress
Charlize Theron long silver dress
Halle Berry long black dress
Hayden Panettiere white jacket black leather pants
Heidi Klum long black dress
Helen Hunt grey dress
Jennifer Lawrence gold patterned dress
Jessica Alba black and red dress
Katy Perry long white dress
Sarah Hyland long black velvet dress