FLUFF: Brad Pitt eats Vegemite, does it wrong.

1. Um, Brad Pitt, you’re doing it wrong.

You might have seen the footage of The Project teamsters Carrie Bickmore, Charlie Pickering and Dave Hughes interviewing megastar Brad Pitt while he was here promoting his new movie World War Z in Sydney this week.

In case you missed it, in short they – understandably – came across a little starstruck during the interview and Brad Pitt ate Vegemite for the first time.

But Brad Pitt? You’re doing it wrong.

Everyone knows that as an Australian ambassador it’s your job to ensure visitors to our fine country DO NOT eat it by the spoonful (unless you really dislike said person) alas it’s not the hosts fault.

Watch Carrie Bickmore below running to find a cracker (um, was she going to swim ashore for it?) for Brad Pitt and well, he immediately asks for a beer to wash it down.

VIDEO: Vegemite for Brad

What do you do when your company’s dress code insists you wear long trousers in Summer? Don a skirt. That’s what a group of male Swedish train operators did to protest the company’s ban on shorts.

“We have always said that when summer comes, we will get some skirts and wear them. It’s very warm weather here so we would like to wear shorts but if we can’t then we have skirts for comfort,” 30-year-old driver Martin Akersten told the BBC.

The company have now lifted the ban, “We received so many suggestions from our staff, and we listened to them and decided to change our minds on this issue,” Arriva spokesman Tomas Hedenius said.

