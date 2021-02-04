I can't stop thinking about how Jennifer Coolidge posed as twins to date two guys at once.

The world knows Jennifer Coolidge for her iconic roles in American Pie, Legally Blonde, and A Cinderella Story.

But despite her long list of TV and movie roles, it seems Jennifer Coolidge may be implementing her very best acting skills in her personal life.

The Promising Young Woman star, who recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, has shared that she once posed as twin sisters in order to date two different men at once.

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge pretended to have a twin so she could date two men. Post continues after video.

While dialling into the virtual interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show from Hawaii, the 59-year-old shared that she has previously had "all sorts of crazy experiences" during her other trips to Hawaii.

When Clarkson asked for more details, Coolidge replied: "Quite a few years back, I did come to Hawaii, and when you're on vacation alone, you can kind of create anything you want."

She continued: "I ended up meeting these two guys that were best friends, and I liked them both, and so I told them that I had an identical twin. And I dated both guys for two weeks."

In response, Clarkson was... speechless.

"That seems exhausting," Clarkson responded.

"I don't know if I would have the guts to do that now but at the time it really was sort of a great decision," Coolidge added.

"Because you know, when you're younger you can just about get away with anything."

Naturally, Jennifer Coolidge's story left us with far more questions than answers.

Listen to Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill, below. Post continues after podcast.

Here are our five burning questions:

How did Jennifer Coolidge manage to fool two best friends for two weeks?

Dear Jennifer Coolidge,

If you're going to tell us about posing as twins to date two guys at once, we need to know every single little thing.

THERE ARE JUST SO MANY MISSING DETAILS.

How did you meet the two men?

Where did you come up with the twin idea?

How did it last two entire weeks?

WHAT IS THIS SORCERY?

Please write an autobiography, stat.

Sincerely, everyone.

Did the twins have different personalities?

Okay, we get it. Jennifer Coolidge pretended to have an identical twin.

But did the twins have... different personalities? Did they dress the same? How many outfit changes did the twins have? Did the best friends ever suggest a double date?

Was there a Mrs Doubtfire-esque double date?

Remember that scene in Mrs Doubtfire when Robin Williams' character attended the same restaurant as both himself and Mrs Doubtfire?

OK. In case you've forgotten, the scene involved Williams frantically getting changed in and out of his Mrs Doubtfire disguise in a restaurant bathroom while trying to maintain two separate dinner conversations. It was a lot.

Anyway, tangent aside... this is 100 per cent how we're imagining Jennifer Coolidge's situation.

Can you image if the men went on a date with the "twins"?

We can just imagine Jennifer Coolidge frantically running to and from the bathroom to change outfits and it's everything.

DID THE MEN FIND OUT?

The most important question of all.

Did the men find out? How the heck did they react? Are they... still best friends? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Why isn't there a movie yet?

How hasn't this been adapted into a movie starring Jennifer Coolidge and... Jennifer Coolidge?

LISTEN UP, SCREENWRITERS. JENNIFER COOLIDGE HAS GIVEN YOU A FREE MOVIE PLOT. USE IT. IMMEDIATELY.

Feature Image: Getty.

What's the wildest thing you've ever done for a date? Let us know in the comments section.