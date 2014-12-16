Jennifer Aniston talks about all those annoying baby rumours. And it's kind of perfect.

Jennifer Aniston has not had a child.

She’s baby-free.

Not at all knocked-up.

She’s also currently nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award, though that doesn’t matter compared to the fact she has never grown a human inside of her – obviously.

Speaking to Allure magazine, Jen has addressed the public interest in her reproductive life– and basically told the world where they can shove their opinions about whether or not she is (or even wants to be) a ‘mother’.

Jennifer Aniston with fiance Justin Theroux.

“I don’t like [the pressure] that people put on me, on women – that you’ve failed yourself as a female because you haven’t procreated. I don’t think it’s fair,” Aniston, said. “You may not have a child come out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you aren’t mothering – dogs, friends, friends’ children.

“This continually is said about me: that I was so career-driven and focused on myself, that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish that is.”

Aniston also said the implication women without children are ‘less’ is grossly offensive.

“I have a lot of friends who decided not to have children, who can’t have children, or are trying but are having a difficult time.

“There’s all sorts of reasons why children aren’t in people’s lives, and no one has the right to assume. Its quite rude, insulting, and ignorant,” she said.

But she admitted this is a difficult insult to hear hurled again and again: “Even saying it gets me a little tight in my throat,” Jen told Allure.

Yes, it’s Jennifer Aniston.

She also spoke warmly of her fiance Justin Theroux. “We’re equals,” she said. “He’s a nurturer. He is so fiercely loyal. Beyond protective. I mean, the way he takes care of our dogs, he takes care of me, he takes care of friends.”

But the constant ‘baby’ talk has also affected their relationship. Theoroux is always finding out he’s about to be a father via gossip tabloids (obviously because that ‘selfish’ Jen won’t let him in on the news).

Theroux, 42, revealed,“Occasionally you’ll get a stewardess congratulating you, on, I don’t know, whatever, some three-headed baby we just had.”

Baby mother or not, Jen, so long as you’re happy so are we.

Check out our gallery of famous (and seriously awesome) childless women.