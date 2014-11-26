News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow swearing like sailors. It's f*&king great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Excuse the language but this is but this is f*%king amazing.

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow had a battle of the bad-words in a ‘curse-off’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And Holy sh*t, it was bl*^y fun to watch.

The Friends stars hurled words at each other, each with a five-second time limit. The first person to run out of swear words was the loser. French and Greek swear words were utilised, as were hyphenations.

Aniston kicked off with ‘D*&k licker’. It only gets better from there.

Don’t worry. The words are beeped out. But conveniently, someone has subtitled them for us.

Brilliant. Totally f*^king brilliant.


Back in the sweet, sweet days of Friends, before the girls were swearing like sailors:

Follow Mamamia Fluff on Facebook

Mamamia Fluff brings you the most awesome celebrity news and gossip from around the world.

When famous people misbehave, get married, have babies, or do something ridiculous – you’ll be the first to know.

Tags: celebrity , video

Related Stories

Recommended