Jennifer Aniston has posed topless with her hairdresser. Yep.

Yesterday we brought you the groundbreaking news that Jennifer Aniston had revealed her biggest hair regret, and today presents us with yet another Aniston gem.

This time the 39-year-old has posed topless with her hairdresser.

YEP. SANS SHIRTS.

For reasons we cannot explain, the actress posed half-naked with her longtime hairdresser, Chris McMillen, for Allure magazine.

He has his eyes closed and is grabbing a fistful of her hair and she looks well, very comfortable in that position. If we didn’t know any better we’d think they’re dating.

One thing we do know is this takes the customer / hairdresser relationship to whole new levels.

Anytime Jennifer Aniston talks publicly about her hair, we immediately think she is going to divulge more information about her infamous ‘Rachel’ cut. The iconic – would we call it that?- style was responsible for many women having to grow out unflattering layers for years. YEARS.

But the 45-year-old chatted to beauty rag Allure and gave away some of the tricks and tips she’s learned from being analysed in the media for the best part of two decades. Strap yourselves in.

Let’s kick things off with her greatest ever hair regret, and we know what you’re thinking, 'She’s definitely going to say the Rachel.' No dice, friends.

She’s credits the “Mini Mohawk, when I was 14,” as her biggest hair regret. Now there’s a photo we want to see. As for her beauty regrets, Aniston says the entire decade of the 80s was her worst makeup mistake.

When asked about the greatest hair trick she’s learned from a stylist the Cake actress says, “For those who have curly, unmanageable hair, braid your hair at night while wet and sleep in it.”

Aussie supermodel and possessor of perennial beach hair, Elle McPherson, has previously spoken about her love of this hair tip too. This one also works on those with straight hair. The trick is to braid it loosely to avoid any breakage from having your hair tied tightly when wet. Sadly for those of us with short bobs, lobs and wobs it works best on medium to long hair.

If you want to cheat your way to easy, beachy hair but don't like the idea of sleeping with wet hair, divide your hair into two plaits then run your straightener over the top and set with a sea salt spray. You can see our full tutorial here.

Go on, tell us what's your biggest hair regret?