An on-set intervention and a real-life pregnancy: 11 things you didn't know about Friends.

Australian viewers will be able to watch Friends: The Reunion at 5.02pm AEST on Thursday, May 27.

But until then, here are 11 things you didn't know about the much loved sitcom.

1. Matt LeBlanc's casting came at a pivotal time.

When Matt LeBlanc landed the role of Joey on Friends, he had just $11 to his name.

"Friends, when it came my way, was my fourth TV series – and the other three had failed," LeBlanc shared, according to The Independent.

"I had exactly $11 in my pocket the day I was hired. I had to go back and read for the part of Joey a total of six times. It was far from certain I would get the role."

After he got the role, LeBlanc treated himself to a hot meal. Courtney Cox, on the other hand, bought a car.

2. Monica was originally supposed to end up with Joey.

At first, Monica and Joey were set to be the main couple on Friends.

"When we were originally conceiving the show, we actually thought that Monica and Joey might become a thing and then we cast it, and just went 'that’s not the right energy' because now they’re faces and they’re people," Friends co-creator David Crane told Today.

Similarly, Chandler and Monica's relationship on the show was originally intended to be a one-night thing.

But after creators saw the audience's reaction to a live taping of the famous bedroom scene – when Monica unexpectedly pops out from under the covers in Chandler's bed – they decided to make Chandler and Monica's relationship a more permanent fixture.

"The first time [we filmed that scene], I was huddled around a monitor, watching [the actors] perform. And when Monica popped up from beneath the sheets, there was just this explosion from the audience," former Friends executive producer Scott Silveri shared, according to Vulture.

"It was a combination of a laugh/gasp/cry/shriek. They were just blown away by it. It was so intense, for the second or third takes, instead of watching the monitors, I just turned around and watched the audience."

3. The casting of Gunther.

James Michael Tyler as Gunther on Friends. Image: Warner Bros.