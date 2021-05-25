An on-set intervention and a real-life pregnancy: 11 things you didn't know about Friends.

After years of anticipation, Friends is finally returning to our screens.
This week, the long-rumoured reunion special will air worldwide in honour of the show's 25th anniversary.
And yes, all six cast members will be returning for the special.
Watch the trailer for the Friends: The Reunion below. Post continues after video.
While the special won't follow the usual format of a regular episode, we'll get to see the cast reunite, revisit the sitcom's set and share behind-the-scenes footage.
The reunion will also feature a bunch of guest stars including James Corden, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Tom Selleck (who played Richard), Maggie Wheeler (who played Janice), and James Michael Tyler (who played Gunther).