Jennifer Aniston: Being pregnant is not something to "finally" achieve.

It’s followed her around constantly, that word ‘pregnant’. In headlines and alongside photographs and during dinner-table conversations fuelled by gossip and the need to have something to say.

We all want actress Jennifer Aniston to have a desperate desire to fall pregnant.

People look at her face in magazines for signs she’s fighting back a deep, dark longing. The paparazzi watch her hands – are they reaching for her abdomen? They watch her stomach, is that… could that be… a bump?

Last year the Friends star lost her patience. She penned an article for Huffington Post (a rare step into the public fray for the typically private Hollywood star) saying she was tired of the gossip.

“The sheer amount of resources being spent trying to uncover whether or not I am pregnant points to the perpetuation of this notion that women are somehow incomplete, unsuccessful, or unhappy if they’re not married with children,” she wrote. “But we don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get to determine our own ‘happily ever after’ for ourselves.”

Now, she's told magazine Glamour if she could stop the tabloids from using one headline, it would be 'Finally Pregnant'.

"If you could ban just one word or phrase from tabloids, what would you choose?" she was asked by journalist Rachel Nussbaum.

"There are too many, I can’t choose," Aniston replied. "I think the best one would be a picture of me with a hand over my stomach, saying 'Finally Pregnant!'"

Two utterly bulls**t words that imply that until a woman is pregnant, she is a disappointment.

And Aniston wasn't done.

"It’s like they take a picture of you and create this story. If your body is in a normal moment of having had a bite or two, or you’re having a moment of bloat, then there’s arrows circled around your stomach, telling you that you’re pregnant," she said.

Then, she rammed home a point women everywhere can relate with.

"Actually no, it’s just my body. Not that it’s any of your business to begin with. Having a child, as we know, is no one’s business except the couple or individual that’s going through it."

It's so clear how much Aniston has to offer. Much, much more than an "is-it? isn't-it?" baby bump.

You can read her full interview with Glamour here.