Janis from Mean Girls just got married and her wedding dress is glorious.

Lizzy Caplan AKA Janis from Mean Girls AKA everyone’s fantasy best friend just got married and her dress is nothing short of amazing.

Caplan played Janis Ian (the best mate of Damien Leigh) in the 2004 cult teen movie and her character is known for smart quips like, “Wow Damian you’ve truly outgayed yourself” and “You smell like a baby prostitute”.

Caplan,who now stars in Masters of Sex, married British actor and producer, Tom Riley, in Italy over the weekend. Caplan wore a full-length, lacy bohemian style dress.

On Tuesday, her now husband posted a black and white shot from their wedding on Instagram.

“This one seems fertile,” he captioned the photo. “She shall make a satisfactory first wife.”

This is not the first time Riley has penned a cute/hilarious caption about Caplan. Last year he captioned an image of the couple together on the red carpet with a little birthday message for his future wife.

“Happy Birthday to my forever mancrush Monday,” he began.” A girl whose fake laugh game humbles and inspires me.”

“She was truly miserable in this picture but you would NEVER KNOW and it’s that kind of ability to suppress emotion that will serve us well in our life together.”

The couple met in January 2015 when Caplan was filming in London, they got engaged in May last year.



